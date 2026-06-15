Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Italian Honeymoon Photos Are Everything I Want

The newlyweds have taken their romance from Palermo to the waters of Salerno

are living it up in Salerno. The newlyweds were photographed enjoying a swim in the ocean off the Amalfi Coast this past Friday, looking so at ease and hopelessly in love.wore a silver triangle bikini and a blue paisley bandana on her head—an unexpected accessory for a day of swimming.

She lounged inside a candycane floaty as her husband, Callum Turner, floated beside her in his black swim trunks. The two seemed engaged in conversation, and every few minutes, they leaned in for a cuddle and a kiss. (See more photosLipa and Turner have been traveling all over Italy for their wedding festivities. Before they made it to Salerno, the port city southeast of Naples, for their honeymoon, they held afrom Bottega Veneta by Louise Trotter.

The scoop-neck, backless design included a fun feather skirt, which Lipa coordinated with a feather-trimmed foldover handbag. Prior to landing in Italy, Lipa and her actor beau made their union official in London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall.

Then, the pop superstar was pure sophistication in awith a matching wide-brim hat—an ensemble that paid homage to Bianca Jagger’s wedding look from her 1971 wedding to Mick Jagger. While no one does a holiday photo dump on Instagram like Lipa, the singer has been mostly off social media since her wedding, as she enjoys the most romantic time of her life with her beau.





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