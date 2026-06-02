Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Intimate London Wedding and Tribute to His Mother

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner held a small, private ceremony at a London registry office, where the singer wore a custom Schiaparelli suit and a hat by Stephen Jones that honored Turner's mother. The groom was moved to tears. The couple will host a larger three-day celebration in Sicily.

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner were legally married in a private ceremony held at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Saturday.

The singer, aged 30, made a striking appearance in a custom-fitted skirt suit designed by Schiaparelli, paired with Christian Louboutin heels and a Bulgari snake necklace. A focal point of her ensemble was a dramatic wide-brimmed hat, created by renowned milliner Stephen Jones. This accessory served as a heartfelt tribute to Turner's mother, Rosemary, who previously worked for Jones in the 1980s at his first London shop, PX, in Covent Garden.

The intimate ceremony, attended by only eight guests including the couple's immediate families, lasted approximately 30 to 40 minutes. Witnesses noted that Turner was visibly emotional, shaking and in tears as Lipa walked down the aisle. Following the brief proceeding, the newlyweds departed in a simple black cab for a quiet family dinner to celebrate. The couple is scheduled to host a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Palermo, Sicily, later this week.

The main event will take place at the historic 17th-century Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, with accommodations booked at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. The Sicily festivities have been described by insiders as the 'showbiz wedding of the year', drawing comparisons to the iconic fictional wedding in The Godfather. Despite the modest London registry office ceremony, the couple's security team was present, discreetly managing the scene as they left.

Lipa's father and manager, Dukagjin, along with her mother Anesa, sister Rina, and brother Gjin, were among those watching. An insider shared that the timing of the ceremony coincided with the Premier League victory parade, leading to some playful jokes referencing Dukagjin's well-known support for Arsenal football club. Both sets of parents were reported to be 'beaming with pride'. The London event was intentionally low-key, a deliberate contrast to the opulent, multi-day Sicily celebration that will follow.

Turner has previously spoken fondly of his close relationship with his mother, Rosemary, a single parent who raised him on a Chelsea council estate. She worked as a nightclub promoter before becoming a psychotherapist. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Turner credited his mother with fostering his love for travel, the arts, and exploration, describing their bond as a deep friendship that has seen them 'through everything'.

He acknowledged that both he and Lipa were eager for their respective parents to approve of their partners, with Lipa particularly wanting to make a good impression on Rosemary. The hat tribute, therefore, was a meaningful personal gesture, connecting Turner's family history to the wedding day's fashion. The Sicily celebration is expected to be a grand affair, with the couple having booked an entire floor of suites at Villa Igiea.

The choice of venues reflects a blend of historical grandeur and luxurious modern amenities. The private London ceremony, in its simplicity, highlighted the couple's desire for an authentic beginning before the larger public festivities. The emotional reaction of the groom, observed by multiple sources, underscored the genuine and personal nature of the union. The upcoming events in Sicily will likely attract significant media attention, marking one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings in recent years





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