Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Intimate London Wedding Ceremony

Popstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have held an intimate London wedding ceremony ahead of their three-day Sicily extravaganza. The couple exchanged vows at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall before being whisked away in a London taxi. Dua radiated bridal elegance in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit and Bulgari necklace, while Callum held the door for his new wife. The couple has spared no expense for the big day, with an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel booked overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have held an intimate London wedding ceremony ahead of their three-day Sicily extravaganza. The popstar, 30, and actor, 36, exchanged vows at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall before being whisked away in a London taxi.

Dua radiated bridal elegance in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit and Bulgari necklace, while Callum held the door for his new wife. The couple will now be legally wed ahead of their big party in Sicily's capital Palermo, which is set to last from Thursday to Saturday. The ceremony itself will take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, with the party on Saturday taking place at the 18th Century Palazzo Gangi.

The couple has spared no expense for the big day, with an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel booked overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. Three hundred family and friends will be attending the three-day shindig, with private jet slots booked up at Palermo's airport and a fleet of blacked out limos to ferry guests to various villas and hotels.

Music stars Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX are among those billed to attend, with Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus from the fashion world. Dua is believed to have travelled to Italy to meet Donatella to finalise the details of the dress she is designing for the singer to wear on her big day.

The Instagram account for Westminster Registration Services has shared a video of the newlyweds being showered with confetti by their handful of guests after the ceremony. The clip shows a beaming Dua and her new husband walking hand in hand down the steps of Old Marylebone Town Hall before pausing to blow kisses at their loved ones.

Westminster Registration Services said they were honoured to host the couple's nuptials, writing: 'The Steps of Old Marylebone Town Hall were graced by two people very much in love.





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner London Wedding Sicily Extravaganza Old Marylebone Town Hall Villa Igiea Hotel Palazzo Gangi Donatella Versace Simon Porte Jacquemus

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