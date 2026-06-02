Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Idyllic Wedding Venue's Links to the Mafia

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have exchanged vows in a private ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall, ahead of their three-day Sicily extravaganza. The couple, who are regulars in London, were spotted on a dog walk with their beloved Rottweiler-Labrador Golo on Monday, enjoying some downtime amid their whirlwind week.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner looked every inch the happy newlyweds as they got back to their day-to-day London life 24 hours after tying the knot.

The popstar, 30, and actor, 36, held their legal wedding ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday morning ahead of their three-day Sicily extravaganza later this week. Enjoying some downtime amid their whirlwind week, the couple cuddled up during a dog walk with their beloved Rottweiler-Labrador Golo on Monday. Dua gazed up at her new husband as they held hands during their relaxed London stroll before running into a friend who congratulated the pair with hugs.

The singer's low-key look of a brown trench coat, sunglasses and Ugg boots was a far cry from her chic wedding look just 24 hours earlier. At their intimate nuptials, Dua radiated bridal elegance in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, and a wide-brimmed white hat, designed by milliner Stephen Jones.

The Houdini singer clutched a yellow bouquet and wore white Louboutin heels while strolling out of the registry office hand in hand with her new husband. Dua and Callum were cheered on by close family before jumping into the back of a black cab and embracing as they were whisked away to start married life together.

The ceremony only lasted 30-40 minutes and Callum grinned boyishly as he held his new wife's hand in his and walked her down the steps under a rainbow of confetti. Having exchanged vows they are now legally wed ahead of their big party in Sicily's capital Palermo, which is set to last from Thursday to Saturday.

Ahead of their main ceremony, insiders have been hailing the couple's nuptials as the 'showbiz wedding of the year', calling it Sicily's most high-profile marriage since Al Pacino's Michael Corleone wed Apollonia Vitelli in 1972 classic The Godfather. No expense has been spared for the big day, with the pair said to have booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The ceremony itself will take place at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital. The stunning 18th Century Palazzo Gangi - which is privately owned - will be the centre of the party on Saturday, with its spectacular Galleria degli Specchi (Hall of Mirrors) providing the perfect setting.

Ahead of their three-day Sicily extravaganza later this week, the loved up couple headed out on a dog walk with their beloved Rottweiler-Labrador Golo on Monday. A relaxed looking Dua and her new husband held hands during their low key London stroll before jetting out of the country for their wedding celebrations. The star's low-key look of a brown rain coat, white sweats and Uggs was a far cry from her chic wedding look just 24 hours earlier.

The couple also ran into a pal, who congratulated the newlyweds with hugs. The couple are regularly seen walking their beloved pet pooch around London during their downtime together. Three hundred family and friends will be attending the three-day shindig which begins on Thursday with private jet slots booked up at Palermo's airport and a fleet of blacked out limos to ferry guests to various villas and hotels.

Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX are among the music stars billed to attend, with Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus from the fashion world. In advance of the wedding, Dua is believed to have travelled to Italy to meet Donatella to finalise the details of the dress she is designing for the singer to wear on her big day.

Because of her longtime friendship with the designer, friends are convinced that Dua will wear a custom Atelier Versace gown. A source close to the wedding told the Daily Mail's Katie Hind: 'This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glamorous. '





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Sicily Old Marylebone Town Hall Villa Igiea Palazzo Gangi Donatella Versace Atelier Versace

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