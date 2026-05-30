Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Glamorous Italian Wedding

Dua Lipa, the 'Vacanza Queen' for her love of glamorous getaways, has opted to marry in style in Italy. The singer will tie the knot with movie star Callum Turner, front-runner to be the next James Bond, in Sicily's capital Palermo. The ceremony is expected to take place at the 17th-Century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital.

She was dubbed the 'Vacanza Queen' over her fondness for glamorous getaways, so it was perhaps little surprise that Dua Lipa has opted to marry in style in Italy.

Later this week, in what is being billed the showbiz wedding of the year, the singer will tie the knot with movie star Callum Turner, front-runner to be the next James Bond, in Sicily's capital Palermo. Sources revealed that Dua will say 'I do' to Turner during a three-day wedding extravaganza attended by a galaxy of A-list stars which is reported to begin on Thursday.

Observers reckon it could be the island's most high-profile marriage since Al Pacino's Michael Corleone wed Apollonia Vitelli in 1972 classic The Godfather. Showbiz power couple Dua and Turner, two of the most in-demand personalities in British entertainment, have booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The ceremony is expected to take place at the 17th-Century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital. Dua, 30, who announced her engagement to the 36-year-old actor last June, has revealed the couple fell in love with their wedding location during a visit to the Italian island on holiday.

Unsurprisingly, the guest list is shaping up to be a 'Who's Who' of the celebrity universe, with Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson and Charli XCX among the music stars billed to attend, with Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus from the fashion world.

Later this week, in what is being billed the showbiz wedding of the year, the singer will tie the knot with movie star Callum Turner, front-runner to be the next James Bond, in Sicily's capital Palermo. The ceremony is expected to take place at the 17th-Century Villa Valguarnera, perhaps the most sumptuous of the villas in Bagheria, an idyllic town ten miles away from the capital.

Dua, 30, who announced her engagement to the 36-year-old actor last June, has revealed the couple fell in love with their wedding location during a visit to the Italian island on holiday. On Friday, the Grammy winner was spotted in Rome as the countdown began for her nuptials. Sources said Sir Elton, who Dua collaborated with on the 2021 song Cold Heart, could be among those set to perform for the wedding party.

New Rules singer Dua has previously spoken of how happy she is in her relationship with Turner, telling Harper's Bazaar last year: 'I'm happier than ever, so it feels like I'm doing a disservice by not talking about it.

'When you're a public figure, anything that's very personal is very vulnerable. It's not like I don't want to share it.

'I love love. It is a beautiful thing. It's really inspiring. You find yourself intensely falling all the time, in the best way possible.

' Turner was asked about his hopes for his relationship with the singer late last year. He sweetly responded: 'Just to be together forever.

' Observers reckon it could be the island's most high-profile marriage since Al Pacino's Michael Corleone wed Apollonia Vitelli in 1972 classic The Godfather





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Italian Wedding James Bond Villa Igiea Villa Valguarnera Tyyrrhenian Sea A-List Stars Fashion World Music Stars

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