Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Fateful Romance: From a River Cafe Meeting to a Sicilian Wedding

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner married in a three-day Sicilian celebration after a legal London ceremony, following a romance that began with a chance re-encounter and a shared book. The full story of their journey from a brief introduction at The River Cafe to a Vogue-confirmed engagement and a stylish wedding.

The tale of pop superstar Dua Lipa and acclaimed actor Callum Turner , culminating in a three-day wedding celebration in Sicily following a legal ceremony in London, reads like a modern romantic epic.

Their union, which began just over two years ago, is a story of near-misses and fateful encounters that could easily be scripted for a summer blockbuster. Before their paths permanently intertwined, the 30-year-old singer was romantically linked to French director Romain Gavras, while the 36-year-old Turner was in a relationship with actress Vanessa Kirby.

Dua Lipa has openly discussed the complexities of dating in the public eye, telling Rolling Stone in early 2024 that it is 'a little confusing' and that connections typically happen through trusted friends. The first time they actually met, however, was serendipitous but unremarkable. They were dining separately at the iconic River Cafe in London and were introduced by the restaurant's owner, Ruthie Rogers. The meeting was brief and led to nothing more.

The story truly began a year later, in 2024, when they unexpectedly ran into each other again in Los Angeles. Turner was in town promoting his Apple TV+ series, Masters of the Air, while Lipa was having dinner with her friend, poet Mustafa the Poet. Recalling the moment for Vogue, Lipa said her immediate thought was, 'Oh, it's that really hot guy from the River Café.

' Her interest deepened significantly when she noticed they were both reading the same book, Hernán Díaz's Trust. When asked if that felt like destiny, she affirmed, '1,000 per cent.

' Turner corroborated this magical moment in an interview with The Sunday Times Style, describing how they realized they had both just finished the first chapter. This literary coincidence sparked a connection, leading Lipa to attend the LA after-party for Turner's film. A video emerged of them slow dancing and sharing a kiss, which immediately ignited romance rumours. Days later, they were seen on what appeared to be a date in Santa Monica.

Their relationship became increasingly public as they attended high-profile events together, starting with the Grammys and then the Brit Awards, where they walked hand-in-hand. They made their Instagram debut as a couple in May 2024 with a sweet, though untagged, photo of them hugging in matching leather jackets, captioned 'Sunshineeeeeee :))))).

' That summer, they were spotted together at the Glastonbury Festival, where Lipa headlined the Pyramid Stage. From late 2024 onward, Turner became a frequent guest on Lipa's social media, and they celebrated their first Christmas together. Engagement speculation swirled in February 2025 after Lipa posted a photo featuring a prominent diamond ring, though she simply captioned it 'Home for the holidays sending you all so much love.

' The engagement was officially confirmed by Lipa in June 2025 during a Vogue interview. She expressed profound joy, stating, 'Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting. This decision to grow old together... to see a life and just... be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling.

' At the time, she clarified they were in no rush to marry, as Turner was committed to a film project and she was on tour, musing, 'I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I'm like: 'Oh, what would I wear?

'' The long-awaited wedding eventually took place. The couple had a legal ceremony at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall in London, a venue popular with celebrities. For the celebration, Lipa embodied timeless bridal chic in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, paired with white gloves, a statement Bulgari necklace, and a dramatic wide-brimmed hat designed by milliner Stephen Jones. She carried a vibrant yellow bouquet and wore Christian Louboutin heels.

After the registry office ceremony, supported by close family, the newlyweds left in a classic black London taxi, embracing and beginning their journey as a married couple. This was followed by a luxurious three-day wedding extravaganza in Sicily, marking the start of their married life in grand style





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