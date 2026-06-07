Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Extravagant Sicilian Wedding Culminates in Elton John Performance and Star-Studded Celebration

Pop icon Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner hosted a lavish, multi-day wedding in Sicily featuring historic venues, A-list guests, and elaborate details-from a private performance by Elton John to a DJ set with top international artists. The $1.73 million celebration concluded with a final lunch at Palermo's Villa Igiea hotel.

In a lavish celebration that reportedly cost around $1.73 million, pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner concluded their multi-day wedding festivities in Sicily with a private lunch at the historic five-star Hotel Villa Igiea in Palermo before guests departed.

The couple, who were first photographed together at this same hotel during their initial trip to Palermo, marked the end of an epic celebration that began in this very location. Among those seen leaving were music legend Elton John and his husband David Furnish, along with fashion icon Donatella Versace, a close friend of the couple.

The day prior, the main wedding ceremony took place at the 18th-century Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, an estate owned by Princess Vittoria Alliata di Villafranca. The property was transformed into a highly secure, off-limits zone with road barriers, security cordons, anti-drone technology, and controlled entry, making it virtually inaccessible to the public. The only glimpses provided were during the arrivals, when guests were transported in tinted-window minivans to the mansion's monumental gates.

Bagheria itself was once a prestigious aristocratic resort in the 18th century, a period of great cultural and economic flourishing in Sicily, and the villa's history is intertwined with that regional legacy. Surrounded by hundreds of high-profile guests, Lipa and Turner exchanged vows late Saturday afternoon in the villa's expansive park.

A central gazebo was adorned with golden chairs arranged in a semicircle, fresh flowers, and lighting designed to accentuate the historic facade at sunset, creating a striking and intimate atmosphere. The floral palette, featuring peonies and hyacinths from the historic Di Peri floricultural company, added to the Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic.

One of the day's most poignant moments occurred when Elton John, who traveled from England on his private jet, performed his classic "Your Song" on a piano set up in the garden, visibly moving the bride, groom, and attendees. The guest list included Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Troye Sivan, Joe Alwyn, Grace Gummer, and George Daniel, among others.

Behind the gazebo, tables with white linen were placed amidst purple bougainvillea, and as dusk fell, scarlet lights illuminated red ottomans in seating areas, enhancing the theatrical ambiance. Guests received personalized favors: sugared almonds in satin bags, white linen handkerchiefs, and exquisite embroidered fans bearing the couple's dedication, "Stay mad with me forever," accompanied by tiny hearts. Following the ceremony, the celebration moved indoors for a sumptuous dinner within the frescoed halls of Princess Alliata's residence.

Tables were set with elaborate china, colored crystal glasses, silver candelabra, antique tureens, and grand centerpieces. The menu blended gourmet cuisine with Sicilian traditions, including pastries like cannolini and cassatine. A high-profile restaurant, alongside a top Roman caterer, is rumored to have orchestrated the banquet, with the melon frost dessert being particularly popular. The night concluded with a fireworks display over the Sicilian landscape, met with applause and the traditional Italian shout of "Long live the bride and groom.

" Donatella Versace and Elton John reportedly left before the fireworks. At midnight, toasts were made with Blanc de Blanc champagne, after which a DJ set featuring international stars such as Carl Cox, Martin Garrix, David Guetta, and Peggy Gou kept the party going until the early morning hours, with festivities reportedly continuing until 6 a.m. The couple and their guests later retired to Hotel Villa Igiea for a final private lunch before departing the city





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