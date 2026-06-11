Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Engagement and Inspiration from Each Other

This news article discusses the engagement of Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, their relationship, and the inspiration they find in each other. It also mentions their busy schedules and the art they share.

Turner spoke about his relationship with Lipa, revealing that she inspires him. Despite their busy schedules and demanding careers, they make sure to spend as much time together as they can.

He also showed Lipa One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, which she hadn't seen before, and asked her to guess the famous faces in the movie. They both share a deep admiration for the arts. Romance rumors between Turner and Lipa started circulating in 2024 after they were spotted together several times. Dua Lipa eventually made their romance Instagram official when she posted about the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, putting the pre-existing dating rumors to rest.

Fans noticed a diamond ring on Lipa's finger, sparking engagement rumors. In June 2025, she confirmed that the couple were engaged in an interview





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Engagement Inspiration Arts Romance Glastonbury Festival Instagram Official Diamond Ring Engagement Rumors

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