Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Emotional London Wedding Before Sicilian Celebration

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner held a intimate legal wedding ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall in London, where Turner was moved to tears seeing the bride. The couple, dressed in elegant attire by Schiaparelli and a navy suit, celebrated with eight close family members before a black cab ride to a family dinner. They are now preparing for a lavish three-day wedding event in Sicily featuring high-profile guests and a custom Versace gown.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were legally married in a modest ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday, with only eight guests in attendance.

The intimate event preceded a lavish three-day celebration planned for Sicily later in the week. During the ceremony, Callum Turner was reportedly moved to tears upon seeing Dua Lipa walk down the aisle, described as shaking and emotional by an insider. The couple exited the registry office hand in hand, greeted by cheering family members, before departing in a simple black cab for a quiet family dinner.

Dua Lipa wore a striking custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, complete with white gloves, a Bulgari necklace, a wide-brimmed hat by Stephen Jones, and white Louboutin heels, carrying a yellow bouquet. Her look evoked 70s glamour reminiscent of Bianca Jagger. Callum Turner appeared dapper in a fitted navy suit. The singer arrived in a green Land Rover, while the groom arrived separately.

The ceremony lasted about 30 to 40 minutes. The couple is set to wed again in a grander ceremony in Palermo, Sicily, from Thursday to Saturday, with the venue being the historic Villa Valguarnera and accommodation booked at the luxurious Villa Igiea. High profile guests include Elton John, Mark Ronson, Charli XCX, Donatella Versace, and Simon Porte Jacquemus. Dua Lipa is expected to wear a custom Atelier Versace gown designed by Donatella Versace, finalized during a pre-wedding trip to Italy.

Sources describe the Sicilian celebration as the 'showbiz wedding of the year' and the most high-profile marriage in Sicily since the fictional wedding in The Godfather. The couple has been deeply involved in planning, aiming for an epic and glamorous event. Dua Lipa previously expressed her excitement about the marriage to British Vogue, emphasizing the special feeling of growing old together and being best friends forever.

The decision to have a small legal ceremony first allowed them to become legally wed before their larger celebration, aligning with their desire for a chic and simple initial event before the extravaganza in Sicily





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Marylebone Town Hall Sicily Schiaparelli Versace Villa Valguarnera Celebration Ceremony

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