Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's £1.5 Million Italian Honeymoon

The newlywed couple, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, have been enjoying a sunshine honeymoon in Italy after their star-studded £1.5 million wedding. They were spotted at the luxury San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina near Catania and then seen walking hand in hand through the picturesque town.

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been enjoying a sunshine honeymoon in Italy after their £1.5 million wedding . They were spotted at the luxury San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina near Catania earlier this week and then seen walking hand in hand through the picturesque town.

The hotel, known for its setting in the HBO series White Lotus, has a jaw-dropping view of the volcano Mount Etna. The couple arrived on Monday after driving from Palermo where they had tied the knot in weekend long celebrations attended by A-listers including Charli xcx, Elton John, and Mark Ronson. They were serenaded by Rocket Man Elton as they made their vows under a gazebo, while Dua held a lily of the valley bouquet.

The hotel, which has hosted famous guests like Oscar Wilde, is a luxury Italian hotel located in the Sicilian hilltop town of Taormina. The newlywed couple was also spotted at the southern Italian holiday spot of Tropea, where they had dinner at Il Convivio restaurant. The hotel's summer book club, which focused on Dua's Service 95 reading list, was launched during their stay.

Dua and Callum are both keen readers and a touching display at their wedding included a bookshelf to show their shared literary love. The hotel's spokesperson declined to discuss their guests, but a waiter at Il Convivio restaurant confirmed that the couple had dined there. The security for the wedding celebrations was extreme, with a double ring of steel around the venue and onlookers disappointed as the only VIP seen was designer Donatella Versace





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Italian Honeymoon £1.5 Million Wedding San Domenico Palace Hotel White Lotus Mount Etna Elton John Mark Ronson Rocket Man Elton Lily Of The Valley Bouquet Il Convivio Restaurant Tropea Book Club Reading List Designer Donatella Versace

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