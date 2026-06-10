Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Plan Huge Gift for Palermo After Wedding Backlash

After a lavish three-day wedding in Palermo that caused local backlash due to extensive security measures, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly planning a major gift to the city to show appreciation.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly in talks to give a 'huge gift to Palermo' following the backlash from locals over their three-day £1.5 million wedding.

The pop star, 30, and actor, 36, celebrated their nuptials with an extravagant Italian weekend that began with a cocktail party at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi. Thousands of police officers created a 'ring of steel' around the venues, displacing residents from city center squares and blocking communal spaces. Locals expressed their discontent, with graffiti appearing around the city. Now, the newlyweds are said to want to make a 'gesture of appreciation' that reflects important cultural, sports, and social initiatives.

According to The Sun, bookworm Dua might contribute something with a literary theme, while Callum could offer something related to sports. Palermo's mayor Roberto Lagalla told the publication: 'There is a desire on the part of the newlyweds to make a gesture of appreciation toward the city that welcomed them. Following that, a dialogue was established based on the utmost mutual availability between our respective working groups.

The newlyweds showed particular sensitivity and attention toward Palermo, and as happens in these cases, there were moments of institutional discussion to understand how any potential contribution could be truly useful to the city.

' Dua and Callum's representatives declined to comment when contacted by the Daily Mail. The backlash stemmed from the extensive security measures that disrupted daily life. Locals posted signs reading: 'Palermo is not for rent. Public spaces belong to everyone,' and 'Our square is not your living room.

' Villa Valguarnera, the wedding venue, has a storied past as a former Mafia lair. In the 1980s, the local mob briefly controlled the property and famously stole a statue of Cyclops using a helicopter. Princess Vittoria Alliata Di Villafranca, who now owns the 18th-century baroque residence, wrote on the villa's website: 'I never imagined I'd have to defend, tooth and nail, this priceless cultural heritage from the deadly incursions of politicians and Mafiosi.

' The wedding itself was a lavish affair, costing an estimated £1.5 million. It featured a performance by Sir Elton John, who flew in via private jet and played 'Your Song' during the ceremony. Security was extreme, with a double ring of steel and staff required to surrender their mobile phones. Dua wore two white dresses by Donatella Versace-a diamond-encrusted gown for the ceremony and another for the party.

The celebration included nods to Dua's Albanian heritage, with Albanian music and dancing. The couple had already legally married at Marylebone registry office, so the Palermo ceremony was a symbolic exchange of vows for 150 family and friends. Despite the opulence, the couple now seeks to mend relations with the city that hosted their celebration





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Dua Lipa Wedding Backlash Callum Turner Palermo Gift Celebrity Wedding Controversy Palermo Locals Anger Gesture Of Appreciation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dua Lipa's Fitness Secrets Revealed Ahead of Italian WeddingDua Lipa has spoken about her fitness regime in the lead-up to her wedding, revealing her secret to maintaining her incredible figure.

Read more »

Songwriter behind hits for Britney Spears and Dua Lipa fatally stabbed at 35, three arrestedThe Metropolitan Police said Talay Riley, a hitmaker behind songs for Britney Spears, Dua Lipa and Usher, was fatally stabbed in East London at age 35.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner seek to mend Palermo ties with proposed city gift after controversial £1.5m weddingAfter a three‑day, £1.5 million wedding that sparked protests and public space closures in Palermo, pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are discussing a major cultural or sports‑related donation to the city. Mayor Roberto Lagalla confirmed negotiations are underway to ensure the gift benefits local residents and helps restore goodwill.

Read more »

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in talks to give a huge gift to Palermo after backlash over £1.5M weddingThe pop star and actor are reportedly in talks to give a gesture of appreciation to the city of Palermo after the backlash from the locals over their three-day £1.5M wedding. The newlyweds want to give a gift that reflects important cultural, sports and social initiatives.

Read more »