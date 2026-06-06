Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Marry in Lavish Three-Day Sicily Wedding at Historic Villa Valguarnera

Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are holding a £1 million, three-day wedding celebration at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Sicily, a former Mafia stronghold famous from The White Lotus. The event features high security, a star-studded guest list including Donatella Versace, and traditional Sicilian cuisine, while generating both excitement and local controversy.

The highly anticipated wedding of global pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner is set to take place at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Sicily , Italy, on Saturday.

The couple first formalized their union with a legal ceremony at the Marylebone Registry Office in London last weekend before traveling to Sicily on Wednesday for a three-day celebration estimated to cost around £1 million. The venue, an 18th-century baroque palace located in Bagheria near Palermo, gained international fame as a filming location for the second season of HBO's The White Lotus.

Security has been significantly heightened around the property, with metal barriers blocking side roads, a 'ring of steel' erected, and a no-drone zone enforced to ensure privacy. The only glimpse guests and the couple will offer to onlookers is as their vehicles pass through the villa's imposing iron gates. Unlike the earlier welcome events where some locals could view parties from overlooking balconies, Saturday's main ceremony will be tightly sealed off.

Staff were seen preparing the grounds on the morning of the wedding, with the entrance adorned with stunning purple floral arrangements. The villa, which was once briefly controlled by the Mafia in the 1980s with plans to turn it into a casino, is now privately owned by Princess Vittoria Alliata Di Villafranca, who continues to reside there and has fought to preserve its cultural heritage.

The main wedding festivities are expected to be held in the expansive gardens in front of the villa's double colonnade, the same architectural feature featured in The White Lotus opening credits. Catering for the event is being handled by local chef Tony Lo Coco of restaurant I Pupi, who confirmed the menu will showcase traditional Sicilian cuisine but offered no further details.

The guest list reads like a who's who of music, film, and fashion, with confirmed or rumored attendees including Charli XCX, Joe Alwyn, Grace Gummer, musician Mark Ronson, and legendary designer Donatella Versace. Speculation is rife that Versace, a close friend of Lipa, has created the singer's custom wedding gown for the occasion.

On Friday, the celebrations kicked off with a lavish welcome cocktail party held at the nearby Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi, where Donatella Versace was spotted in a dazzling gold fringed gown. A heavy police presence was noted around that venue ahead of the reception. The wedding has generated mixed reactions from local residents.

While many expressed excitement and anticipation for the international spotlight, others voiced opposition through graffiti, including an 'obscene' message on a marble column reading 'Palermo is not for rent,' which was quickly painted over. Reports also indicate that Lipa's team has paid £5,000 to residents in apartments overlooking areas designated for extra wedding parking to compensate for the inconvenience.

City squares Piazza Croce dei Vespri and Piazza Sant'Anna are expected to be closed during the event, and some residents in the vicinity have reportedly been asked to sign non-disclosure agreements. The overall atmosphere is one of meticulous planning and desire for an epic, glamorous affair, as described by a source close to the wedding who stated, 'This is going to be the coolest wedding, and so glam.

Both Dua and Callum have been so excited and have been really involved with the planning. They want it to be epic.

' The combination of celebrity allure, cultural landmarks, and Mafia-era history creates a unique backdrop for one of the year's most talked-about weddings





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Villa Valguarnera Sicily The White Lotus Donatella Versace Celebrity Wedding

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