Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Kick Off Their £1.5million Weekend Nuptials with a Lavish Welcome Party in Sicily

Dua Lipa and her husband Callum Turner have kicked off their £1.5million weekend nuptials with a lavish welcome party in Sicily. The singer, 30, and her 36-year-old husband hosted the bash at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi, with guests including Charli XCX and Mark Ronson in attendance.

Dua Lipa and her husband Callum Turner kicked off their £1.5million weekend nuptials with a lavish welcome party in Sicily . The singer, 30, and her 36-year-old husband hosted the bash at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi , with guests including Charli XCX and Mark Ronson in attendance.

Dua is rumoured to walk down the aisle in a custom Atelier Versace wedding gown due to her longtime friendship with the designer, 71. Donatella Versace looked incredible in a gold fringed gown as she partied with Dua at the Italian bash. During the celebrations, Callum couldn't take his eyes off his stunning new wife as he looked adoringly at her before leaning in for a kiss.

Dua looked out of this world in a bridal white Bottega Veneta gown as she made her show-stopping entrance with her husband. The singer wowed in a backless fringed number while Callum looked handsome in a Jacques Marie Mage suit. The couple are reported to have paid nearly £9,000 to shut down the venue to hold the stunning cocktail reception.

Dua was seen applying lip gloss as she and Callum were seen flitting between guests sat at tables with candles in wine bottles. Dua accessorised her glamorous dress with a £2,580 Bottega Anidamo leather clutch bag and Bulgari jewels - including a classic £185,000 Manchette watch. As the sun set on the second night of celebrations Dua was spotted dancing to Chic's 1978 dance floor classic Le Freak and Kylie Minogue hit Spinning Around.

Later, waiters brought out Margherita pizza for the guests on silver trays just minutes before Dua emerged on a balcony on Palazzo Ganci to cheers and applause. She appeared briefly and it appeared she and Callum were having photographs taken in the Palazzo's iconic ballroom. Callum couldn't take his eyes off his stunning new wife as he looked adoringly at her before leaning in for a kiss.

The couple have hosted a pre-wedding cocktail bash at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi, with guests including Charli XCX and Mark Ronson in attendance. Dua looked out of this world in a bridal white gown as she made her show-stopping entrance. The newlyweds shared a sweet smooch on the dance floor. Dua and Callum cheekily grabbed each other's bottoms as they arrived at the venue.

The singer, 30, wowed in the backless fringed number while Callum, 36, looked handsome in a beige suit. The newlyweds got the party started as they arrived at their candle lit bash. Charli looked stunning in a black minidress as she was joined by her The 1975 drummer husband George Daniel. But things got off to an awkward start as Charli was spotted just a metre away from her nemesis Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn.

Charli and Taylor's rivalry stems from their time touring together in 2018 as well as Taylor's former relationship with The 1975's Matty Healy. Designer Donatella Versace was also spotted at the party - and she is rumoured to have made the dress Dua will wear for the third and final night of festivities on Saturday.

Just after 6pm guests began to arrive in the nearby Piazza Croce dei Vesperi where the sun still beat down and the temperature was still nudging 30c. However, guests were offered some shade by the Palazzo Ganci and music could be heard wafting over the black drapes suspended to stop photographs being taken.

The piazza was decorated with a classic Mercedes, Alfa Romeo Giulietta and a Fiat 128 and on top of the last car was a plate of courgettes, tomatoes, cherries and fava beans. There was also an outdoor cocktail bar decorated with antique mirrors and prints of traditional Sicilian scenes and books on shelves





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Sicily Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi Charli XCX Mark Ronson Donatella Versace Atelier Versace

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