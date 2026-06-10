Dua Lipa and Callum Turner in talks to give a huge gift to Palermo after backlash over £1.5M wedding

The pop star and actor are reportedly in talks to give a gesture of appreciation to the city of Palermo after the backlash from the locals over their three-day £1.5M wedding. The newlyweds want to give a gift that reflects important cultural, sports and social initiatives.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are reportedly in talks to give a huge gift to Palermo following the backlash from the locals over their three-day £1.5M wedding.

The pop star and actor lived it up with a three-day Italian extravaganza over the weekend, which began with a cocktail party at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi. Thousands of police officers created a ring of steel around the venues, turning residents out of city centre squares and blocking off communal spaces for the wedding. Locals made their feelings known, with graffiti around the city.

The newlyweds reportedly want to give a gesture of appreciation to the city that reflects important cultural, sports and social initiatives. According to The Sun, bookworm Dua could give something with a literary theme, while Callum could offer something to do with sports. Palermo's mayor Roberto Lagalla told the publication that the newlyweds showed particular sensitivity and attention toward Palermo, and a dialogue was established to understand how any potential contribution could be truly useful to the city.

Dua and Callum's reps have declined to comment when contacted by The Daily Mail. It comes after Palermo locals were not impressed by the festivities. They put up posters saying Palermo is not for rent, public spaces belong to everyone, and Our square is not your living room. Villa Valguarnera was formerly a Mafia lair but has since been taken over by Vittoria Alliata Di Villafranca who still lives in the magnificent 18th century baroque residence.

In the 1980s the local mob briefly controlled the property and had plans to convert it into a casino and stole a statue of Cyclops using a helicopter. Dua and Callum treated their 200 guests to desserts, dancing and made sure that sweet nods to their love story were a big part of the day which is thought to have cost around £1.5million.

Things kicked off in the late afternoon at 18th century mansion Villa Valguarnera with Sir Elton John performing his hit Your Song during the ceremony after jetting in via private jet from Farnborough, arriving just an hour before the ceremony. One waiter told the Daily Mail that Sir Elton had a person on each arm to guide him because he couldn't see but he played the piano magnificently.

Security for the party was extreme, with a double ring of steel around the venue with onlookers left disappointed as the only VIP seen was designer Donatella Versace. She created two white dresses that Dua wore for the event - the first a glittering diamond encrusted one for the ceremony - and the second another white one for the wild party.

Music could be heard thumping from the speakers but, so as to not disturb residents, speakers were pointed inwards towards the villa. Police manned roadblocks and security staff with clipboards and earpieces checked off staff entering the grounds with waiters being asked to hand over their mobile phones. The singer and the actor laid on a lavish party at the historic Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, east of Palermo, on Saturday where they exchanged vows.

The weekend began with a cocktail party on Friday night where they are seen arriving for the welcome drinks. Sources said there was also a nod to Dua Lipa's Albanian heritage, with Albanian music and dancing from a local Albanian community, and her mum and dad clapped and danced enthusiastically.

The exchange of vows - which had no legal significance as they had officially married last weekend at Marylebone registry office - was for the benefit of 150 family and friends. A semi-circle of chairs had been set up in front of Villa Valguarnera, with a gazebo in the centre where they said their vows





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