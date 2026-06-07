Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's three-day Sicilian wedding at Villa Valguarnera featured Elton John, Donatella Versace gowns, extreme security, and a fireworks finale.

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner celebrated their marriage with an extravagant three-day wedding extravaganza in Sicily this weekend. The couple, who had a legal ceremony at Marylebone Town Hall in London just six days earlier, hosted the main celebration at the historic 18th-century Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, near Palermo.

The event, estimated to cost around £1.5 million, was a star-studded affair featuring 200 guests, high-security measures, and personalized touches that reflected the couple's love story and heritage. The festivities began with a cocktail reception on Friday evening. The main event on Saturday afternoon saw the bride, Dua Lipa, make a grand entrance along a 650-foot driveway lined with bougainvillea trees. She wore two stunning white gowns designed by Donatella Versace.

The first was a glittering, diamond-encrusted dress for the ceremony, and the second was another elegant white dress for the subsequent party. The ceremony itself took place in a semi-circle of chairs facing a central gazebo, where the couple exchanged vows in a symbolic ritual attended by around 150 family members and close friends.

A particularly memorable moment was the musical performance by Sir Elton John, who flew in via private jet from Farnborough and arrived just one hour before he was due to play. An eyewitness described how he was Guided to the piano but performed magnificently, playing his classic hit "Your Song.

" The celebration continued into the night with dancing, desserts, and desserts. The party went on until the early hours of Sunday morning, finally concluding with a spectacular ten-minute fireworks display. Security was exceptionally tight; the venue was surrounded by a double ring of steel, police manned roadblocks, and staff were required to hand over their mobile phones for the duration, with stickers placed over cameras and microphones. Two drones that entered the airspace were reportedly brought down by security.

Sound systems were pointed inward to minimize noise for local residents. Among the notable guests was director Guy Ritchie, who was reportedly staying at the same hotel as the newlyweds. The weekend's events also included a nod to Dua Lipa's Albanian roots, with traditional Albanian music and dancing performed by a local community group; her parents were seen enthusiastically participating.

On Sunday afternoon, the exhausted but happy couple finally emerged on their hotel balcony after a late night that lasted until 6am. They were described by insiders as looking "a little fragile" while chatting with friends and family. The overall spectacle cemented this event as one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year so far, blending luxury, personal significance, and meticulous planning





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Sicily Villa Valguarnera Elton John Donatella Versace

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