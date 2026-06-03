Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Get Married in Intimate London Ceremony

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London. The 'Levitating' singer and her partner exchanged vows at the Old Marylebone Town Hall, surrounded by close friends and family members.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in London . The recent photos shared by Lipa on social media show the couple exchanging vows at the Old Marylebone Town Hall , a private ceremony attended by close friends and family members.

The photos, which were posted in a carousel on Lipa's Instagram account, give a glimpse into the couple's special day. In one of the photos, Lipa is seated on Turner's lap, with them likely to be kissing, although the view is obstructed by the former's wide-brimmed hat. Another photo shows Lipa standing still, holding a flower bouquet and smiling, while the last two pictures feature the duo holding hands as they seemingly leave the town hall.

The caption on the post reads, '31.05.2026,' followed by a white heart. The 'Levitating' singer and Turner sparked romance rumors in 2024 when they were spotted several times publicly. A few months later, Lipa herself made their relationship Instagram official when she posted about the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, an event where she performed. In the video, she sneakily added Turner, which seemingly confirmed their status as a couple.

Towards the end of the year, engagement rumors spiraled when many noticed Lipa wearing a big, chunky diamond ring on her ring finger. The speculations followed in February, but their engagement was eventually confirmed by the singer in June 2025.

'Yeah, we're engaged. It's very exciting,' she told.

'It's nice to know the person that you're going to spend the rest of your life with knows you very well... This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don't know, be best friends forever - it's a really special feeling,' she added





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding London Old Marylebone Town Hall

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