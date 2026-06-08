Dua Lipa and Callum Turner get married — again — in Italy as Elton John serenades them with ‘Your Song’

The couple exchanged vows in Palermo in a second star-studded ceremony.

The couple said “I do” in front of their close family and friends in a much bigger Italian wedding ceremony over the weekend. Sir Elton John performed “Your Song” in celebration of the nuptials, and fireworks lit up the sky following the lavish Sicilian festivities, per the Sun.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner married in a big star-packed wedding celebration in Italy over the weekend. Per the Sun, cheers could be heard erupting in the area around 11:30 p.m. local time. A guest gushed of the festivities, “It was bigger than New Year’s! ” A-list pals included Charli XCX and Mark Ronson, per the outlet.

According to Vanity Fair, guests were treated to a spread by Michelin chef Tony Lo Coco, which included panelle, crocché, anelletti alla Norma, cannoli, and cassate.on Friday with a welcome party. She was photographed walking into the event with her husband in tow, wearing a custom Bottega Veneta white woven leather dress. Mark Ronson, Grace Gummer, Joe Alwyn, Charli XCX, George Daniel and Troye Sivan were among the famous guests in attendance at the pre-wedding cocktail party.

The “Levitating” hitmaker first tied the knot with Turner on May 31 at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. Lipa and Turner kicked off their wedding weekend with a welcome party featuring close friends and stars like Charli XCX, Troye Sivan and Joe Alwyn. The pop star’s wedding photos quickly caused a commotion online thanks to her stylish wedding outfit.

She paid homage to Mick Jagger’s ex-wife Bianca by wearing a skirt suit and statement hat that the former actress made famous when she wed the rock star in St. Tropez in 1971. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, her custom ivory blazer was highlighted with a curved hem and decorated with gold bijoux buttons featuring surrealist motifs — an eye and a winged Pegasus among them.

Lipa paid homage to Bianca Jagger’s 1971 wedding dress at her town hall ceremony earlier this month .

“The actual wedding weekend is June 5-7 at Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, Sicily, near Palermo, Italy. It’s going to be a huge, ultra-luxurious affair,” the insider shared.

The “Barbie” actress, who has been fairly quiet about her romance with Turner, confirmed their engagement in June 2025 after months of engagement speculation during a cover interview with Dua Lipa and Callum Turner married in a big star-packed wedding celebration in Italy over the weekend. Lipa and Turner kicked off their wedding weekend with a welcome party featuring close friends and stars like Charli XCX, Troye Sivan and Joe Alwyn. Click News and Media / BACKGRID





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