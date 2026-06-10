Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Enjoy Italian Honeymoon After Star-Studded Wedding

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been spotted at the luxurious San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina, Sicily, and dining in Tropea, following their £1.5 million wedding in Palermo attended by celebrities like Elton John.

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have been enjoying a sunny honeymoon in Italy after their lavish £1.5 million wedding. The couple were spotted at the luxury San Domenico Palace hotel in Taormina near Catania earlier this week and then seen walking hand in hand through the picturesque town.

Many will recognise the hotel as the setting for the hit HBO series White Lotus, with its iconic clifftop setting and stunning view of the volcano Mount Etna. The couple arrived on Monday after driving from Palermo where they had tied the knot in weekend-long celebrations attended by A-listers including Charli XCX, Elton John, and Mark Ronson.

In fact, the pop star and Callum, who has been reported as a potential next James Bond, were serenaded by Rocket Man Elton as they made their vows under a gazebo, while Dua held a bouquet of lily of the valley. Serving as the main location for the second season of the hit HBO series, which showcases the lives of rich and famous hotel guests, San Domenico Palace is a luxury Italian hotel with its own rich history, including an impressive roster of famous guests such as Oscar Wilde.

The Four Seasons Hotel San Domenico Palace, where a suite can cost upwards of €4,000 a night, sits in the Sicilian hilltop town of Taormina beside the Ionian Sea. Located near vineyards, an ancient Greek theatre, and medieval villages, Dua and Callum's stay at the San Domenico coincided with the launch of the hotel's summer book club, which focused on the singer's Service 95 reading list, including novels and tips.

Dua, 30, and Callum, 36, are both keen readers, and a touching display at their own wedding in Palermo included a bookshelf to show their shared literary love. Insiders say Dua was dressed in black trousers and her hair in a ponytail, and the couple were discreetly accompanied by a bodyguard. At one point, they posed for selfies with fans. A spokesperson for the hotel declined to comment, saying, Sorry, we never discuss our guests.

Later on Tuesday, the pair were spotted at the southern Italian holiday spot of Tropea having dinner at Il Convivio restaurant, where diners posted pictures of the couple online. The manager of the restaurant, which is popular with VIPs and where actor Russell Crowe also dined, told the Daily Mail: I wasnt here, but Ive heard from staff that Dua Lipa and her husband ate at my restaurant.

I cant tell you what they had but given our reputation Im sure they enjoyed themselves. We often get celebrities eating here. They may have come by yacht, Im not sure. A waiter added: They arrived at around 9pm.

They had two bodyguards with them and they were very discreet. A few customers recognised them and so did some staff but we left them alone and they werent disturbed. Some people approached them as they left and offered their congratulations and Dua replied Thank you. They had typical dishes from the region and our speciality pasta with nduja and onions; they wanted to try local cuisine.

The pop star and actor lived it up with a three-day Italian extravaganza over the weekend, which began with a cocktail party at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi. On Saturday, Dua and Callum treated their 200 guests to desserts and dancing at Villa Valguarnera, making sure that sweet nods to their love story were a big part of the day, which is thought to have cost around £1.5 million.

Things kicked off in the late afternoon at the 18th-century mansion with Sir Elton John performing his hit Your Song during the ceremony after jetting in via private jet from Farnborough, arriving just an hour before the ceremony. Security for the party was extreme, with a double ring of steel around the venue, leaving onlookers disappointed as the only VIP seen was designer Donatella Versace.

The newlyweds continue to enjoy their Italian honeymoon, soaking up the sun, culture, and cuisine of Sicily and beyond, a fitting start to their married life together





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Honeymoon Italy Wedding

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