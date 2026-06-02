Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Enjoy Casual Dog Walk After Legal Wedding Ahead of Three-Day Sicily Celebration

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner were spotted in London the day after their legal wedding, taking their dog for a walk. The couple will celebrate with a three-day event in Sicily featuring 300 guests, including Elton John and Donatella Versace.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially begun their married life together, stepping out for a casual dog walk in London just 24 hours after their intimate legal wedding ceremony.

The popstar, 30, and actor, 36, tied the knot at Old Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday morning, exchanging vows in a short 30-40 minute ceremony witnessed by close family. Emerging from the registry office, Dua looked radiant in a custom Schiaparelli skirt suit, white gloves, and a wide-brimmed white hat by Stephen Jones, clutching a yellow bouquet and wearing white Louboutin heels.

Callum grinned boyishly as he held his new wife's hand, and the couple were showered with confetti as they descended the steps. They then jumped into a black cab, embracing as they were whisked away to start their new life together. The couple, who have been dating for over a year, are now preparing for a grand three-day celebration in Sicily later this week, which insiders are calling the showbiz wedding of the year.

The festivities will take place in Palermo and the nearby town of Bagheria, with events spanning from Thursday to Saturday. The main ceremony will be held at the 17th-century Villa Valguarnera, a sumptuous villa overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea. A lavish party will follow at the Palazzo Gangi, featuring the spectacular Hall of Mirrors. The couple have booked an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel for guests, and a fleet of black limousines will transport attendees.

Private jet slots have been reserved at Palermo's airport to accommodate the 300 guests, including music stars Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, and Charli XCX, as well as fashion icons Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus. On Monday, the newlyweds enjoyed some downtime in London, taking their beloved Rottweiler-Labrador mix Golo for a walk. Dua, dressed in a brown trench coat, sunglasses, and Ugg boots, looked relaxed and happy as she gazed up at Callum while they held hands.

They even ran into a friend who congratulated them with hugs, adding to the joy of the day. The singer's low-key outfit was a stark contrast to her elegant wedding look just a day earlier. Dua is rumored to be wearing a custom Atelier Versace gown for the main ceremony, thanks to her close friendship with Donatella Versace.

The couple's wedding plans have drawn comparisons to the iconic scene from The Godfather, with one source calling it Sicily's most high-profile marriage since Michael Corleone wed Apollonia Vitelli in 1972. No expense has been spared for this three-day extravaganza, ensuring Dua and Callum's wedding will be remembered as a truly glamorous affair





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