The newlyweds, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, have been enjoying a £1.5 million honeymoon in Italy's luxury San Domenico Palace hotel, following their star-studded wedding celebrations with Elton John and Charli Xcx. The couple were spotted at the hotel in Taormina, near Catania, walking hand in hand through the picturesque town.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Enjoy £1.5 Million Honeymoon in Italy 's Luxury San Domenico Palace Hotel , Following Star-Studded Wedding Celebrations with Elton John and Charli Xcx.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in a £1.5 million weekend long celebration attended by A-listers, were spotted at the hotel in Taormina, near Catania, walking hand in hand through the picturesque town. Dua Lipa, 30, and Callum Turner, 36, are both keen readers and a touching display at their own wedding in Palermo included a bookshelf to show their shared literary love.

The couple's stay at the San Domenico coincided with the launch of the hotel's summer book club which focused on the singer's Service 95 reading list, which included novels and tips. The Four Seasons Hotel San Domenico Palace, where a suite can cost upwards of €4,000 a night, is in the Sicilian hilltop town of Taormina beside the Ionian Sea.

Located near vineyards, an ancient Greek theatre, and medieval villages, Dua and Callum's stay at the San Domenico coincided with the launch of the hotel's summer book club. The hotel is also famous for being the setting for the hit HBO series White Lotus, with its iconic clifftop setting and stunning view of the volcano Mount Etna.

After their stay at the San Domenico, the couple were spotted at the southern Italian holiday spot of Tropea, where they had dinner at Il Convivio restaurant. The manager of the restaurant, which is popular with VIPs and where actor Russell Crowe also dined, told the Daily Mail: 'I wasn't here, but I've heard from staff that Dua Lipa and her husband ate at my restaurant.

'I can't tell you what they had but given our reputation I'm sure they enjoyed themselves. We often get celebrities eating here. They may have come by yacht, I'm not sure. A waiter at Il Convivio restaurant told the Daily Mail: 'They arrived at around 9pm.

They had two bodyguards with them and they were very discreet.

'A few customers recognised them and so did some staff but we left them alone and they weren't disturbed. 'Some people approached them as they left and offered their congratulations and Dua replied 'Thank you'. 'They had typical dishes from the region and our speciality pasta with nduja (local spicy sausage) and onions, they wanted to try local cuisine.

' The pop star, 30, and actor, 36, lived it up with a three-day Italian extravaganza over the weekend, which began with a cocktail party at Palazzo Valguarnera Gangi. On Saturday Dua and Callum treated their 200 guests to desserts, dancing at Villa Valguarnera and made sure that sweet nods to their love story were a big part of the day which is thought to have cost around £1.5 million.

Things kicked off in the late afternoon at 18th century mansion with Sir Elton John performing his hit Your Song during the ceremony after jetting in via private jet from Farnborough, arriving just an hour before the ceremony.

The Four Seasons Hotel San Domenico Palace, where a suite can cost upwards of €4,000 a night, is in the Sicilian hilltop town of Taormina beside the Ionian Sea Located near vineyards, an ancient Greek theatre, medieval villages, Dua and Callum's stay at the San Domenico coincided with the launch of the hotel's summer book club Many will recognise the hotel as the setting for the hit HBO series White Lotus, with its iconic clifftop setting and stunning view of the volcano Mount Etna Security for the party was extreme, with a double ring of steel around the venue with onlookers left disappointed as the only VIP seen was designer Donatella Versace.





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