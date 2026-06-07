Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Celebrate Second Wedding Ceremony in Sicily Following London Vows

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner held a second wedding ceremony in Italy on June 6, 2025, after officially marrying in London on May 31. The couple exchanged vows at Villa Valguarnera in Sicily before a star-studded guest list, showcasing their enduring romance and commitment.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner celebrated their marriage with a second ceremony in Sicily on June 6, 2025, following their official wedding in London on May 31.

The 30-year-old Grammy winner and the 36-year-old actor exchanged vows at the historic Villa Valguarnera, surrounded by a star-studded guest list. Images from the event captured the couple sharing a kiss, with Lipa sitting on Turner's lap, and later holding hands as they left the town hall. Lipa also shared a solo photo with her bridal bouquet.

This Italian celebration marked another chapter in their relationship, which initially sparked rumors in January 2024 after they were seen together at the Masters of the Air premiere. Turner initially remained coy, offering "no comment" when questioned.

However, the couple has now been together for over two years, with their bond deepening. Lipa had previously hinted at wedding plans in an interview, noting that busy schedules had delayed setting a date.

"I want to finish my tour, Callum's shooting, so we're just enjoying this period," she said. "I've never been someone who's really thought about a wedding, or dreamt about what kind of bride I would be. All of a sudden I'm like: 'Oh, what would I wear?

'" A source close to the pair revealed in August 2025 that they are "best friends" who love to sneak away for trips whenever possible. "Callum is very protective of her as well. When they are out together, he just takes on that role. He's so in love with her and is a real romantic," the insider added.

Turner echoed this sentiment, sharing their philosophy on making time for each other: "Well, FaceTime is a wonderful thing, and the other rule is that it's never not worth it - that's our slogan. If you can go for two days, just f***ing go, and if you're tired, it doesn't matter because you're going to have a nice time and have a nice memory.

" The couple's fashion choices for their ceremonies also drew attention. Lipa dazzled in an ivory blazer, a matching asymmetric skirt, a sculpted blush bustier, white gloves, and an oversized hat. Turner complemented her in a custom Ferragamo double-breasted jacket with a coordinating blue shirt, pants, and tie. Their story reflects a journey from rumors to a committed partnership, celebrated with two distinct but equally romantic events across Europe.

The news underscores their shared dedication despite demanding careers, highlighting a modern love story that balances public spectacle with private intimacy





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