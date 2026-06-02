Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Celebrate Legal Wedding in London Before Extravagant Sicily Ceremony

Pop superstar Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have officially tied the knot following a private legal ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall. The intimate event, attended only by close family and friends, preceded a lavish three-day wedding celebration in Sicily later this week. The singer shared a series of elegant photographs from the London ceremony on Instagram, showcasing her custom Schiaparelli skirt suit and Stephen Jones hat, which captivated millions of followers. The upcoming Sicily festivities, dubbed the showbiz wedding of the year, will host approximately 300 guests across historic villas and luxury hotels, featuring high-profile musical and fashion industry attendees.

Pop icon Dua Lipa and acclaimed actor Callum Turner have embarked on a new chapter in their lives after holding their legal wedding ceremony in London on Sunday morning.

The intimate event took place at the historic Old Marylebone Town Hall, a venue known for hosting discreet yet significant unions. Approximately thirty guests, consisting exclusively of immediate family and their closest confidants, witnessed the thirty-minute registry office ceremony. This modest gathering stood in stark contrast to the elaborate three-day wedding extravaganza planned for Sicily later in the week, which will welcome around 300 guests.

Following the ceremony, the newlyweds were photographed holding hands as they were showered with confetti by their small but joyous party before departing the location. True to her fashion-forward reputation, Dua Lipa made a stunning statement as a bride. She wore a custom-made skirt suit from the renowned house of Schiaparelli, paired with elegant white gloves, a wide-brimmed hat crafted by master milliner Stephen Jones, pristine white Louboutin heels, and clutched a vibrant bouquet featuring yellow and white flowers.

Her accessories included a statement Bulgari necklace, blending classic luxury with modern chic. The singer shared a carousel of these striking images with her 87.5 million Instagram followers, captioning the post simply with the wedding date and a white heart emoji. One particularly romantic snapshot captured her sitting on her new husband's lap, sharing a passionate kiss, radiating the unmistakable glow of a newlywed couple.

The post quickly attracted a flood of congratulatory comments from celebrity friends, including Gigi Hadid, who wrote, "Gorgeosityyyy!!! Congratulations.

" The forthcoming main celebrations in Sicily have already been hailed by insiders as the "showbiz wedding of the year," drawing parallels to the iconic cinematic nuptials in "The Godfather. " The couple has spared no expense, securing an entire floor of suites at the luxurious Villa Igiea hotel, which overlooks the Tyrrhenian Sea in Palermo.

The principal ceremony is scheduled to be held at the magnificent 17th-century Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, considered one of the most sumptuous villas on the island. The grand reception will take place on Saturday at the breathtaking 18th-century Palazzo Gangi, privately owned and famous for its spectacular Galleria degli Specchi (Hall of Mirrors), which will provide a fairy-tale setting.

The three-day event will feature meticulously planned logistics, including reserved private jet slots at Palermo airport and a fleet of discreet black limousines to transport guests between various villas and hotels. The star-studded guest list for the Sicilian gala includes music luminaries such as Sir Elton John, Mark Ronson, and Charli XCX, alongside fashion powerhouses like Donatella Versace and Simon Porte Jacquemus





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