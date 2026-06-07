Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Are Married: Inside Their Intimate Wedding at Old Marylebone Town Hall

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially tied the knot in a private ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall. The couple, who got engaged earlier this year, exchanged vows in front of close friends and family. Dua wore a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble, while Callum donned a Ferragamo outfit. The singer confirmed the news with photos on social media, showcasing their love and happiness.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have officially tied the knot, marking a new chapter in their romantic journey. The couple, who have been together since early 2023, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London.

Days later, the Levitating singer confirmed the news by sharing several photos on social media, capturing the joy of their special day. One image showed Dua sitting on Callum's lap as they shared a tender kiss, while another captured them holding hands as they exited the historic venue. The wedding, which took place on a sunny afternoon, was attended by close friends and family members, creating a private yet heartfelt celebration of their love.

The couple's relationship had been the subject of much public interest since they were first spotted together. Dua Lipa, 28, and Callum Turner, 34, met through mutual friends and quickly formed a deep connection. In a previous interview with a magazine for a cover story, Dua opened up about their engagement, describing the decision to grow old together as a really special feeling.

She revealed that Callum had custom-designed her engagement ring after consulting with her friends and sister, and she gushed that it was so me and a testament to how well he knows her. Despite their busy schedules - with Dua finishing her tour and Callum working on film projects - they found time to plan their wedding, though Dua admitted she had never dreamt about being a bride until the proposal.

The wedding itself was a blend of elegance and personal style. Dua Lipa stunned in a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture ensemble that featured an ivory blazer, an asymmetric matching skirt, a sculpted blush bustier, white gloves, and an oversized hat, creating a sophisticated yet whimsical look. Turner complemented her perfectly in a custom Ferragamo outfit consisting of a double-breasted navy jacket, coordinating shirt, pants, and tie.

The couple's fashion choices reflected their individual personalities and their shared love for high fashion. Their decision to marry at Old Marylebone Town Hall, a popular venue for celebrity weddings, added a touch of classic charm to the occasion. In the days following the wedding, fans and fellow celebrities alike flooded social media with congratulations. Dua's posts received millions of likes, with many praising the couple's chemistry and style.

The wedding also sparked discussions about the couple's future plans, including potential family expansion and upcoming projects. Dua Lipa is currently working on new music, while Callum Turner is set to appear in several upcoming films. Despite their demanding careers, the couple has prioritized their relationship, and their marriage marks a significant milestone in their lives. The news of their wedding has brought joy to their fans, who eagerly await updates on this new chapter.

With their shared values and deep connection, Dua and Callum seem ready to embark on a lifetime of adventures together, balancing fame with the simple pleasures of companionship and love





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Marriage Celebrity

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