Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have announced their wedding, tying the knot in a small civil ceremony with limited attendance. The couple, known for their blossoming relationship and skyrocketing fame, confirmed their wedding plans in an elegant New York appearance at the Met Gala last spring, where they posed together on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The celebrations will culminate in a three-day event taking place in Sicily, Italy, this coming June during the first weekend, following the civil wedding and nuptial celebration on May 31, 2026.

The civil wedding took place at London's historic Old Marylebone Town Hall between Dua Lipa and Callum Turner , with the 'Electricity' singer wearing a sharply tailored ivory skirt suit designed by Schiaparelli Haute Couture and complemented by a Stephen Jones hat adorned with gold accents, long white gloves, and Christian Louboutin heels.

She wore a Bulgari Serpenti necklace, while the groom wore a navy blue tailored suit. The intimate ceremony with attendance limited to close family members and a small circle of friends precedes their expected celebration in Sicily, Italy, during the first weekend of June. Lipa's wedding with Turner concludes a widely followed romantic chapter and marks a new phase in their two-year relationship, which has developed steadily in the spotlight.

Dua Lipa and Callum's introduction took place in Los Angeles in early 2024, with industry chatter and appearances at events like the Glastonbury Festival contributing to growing visibility before their confirmation on social media and formal appearance on the Met Gala red carpet. Lipa confirmed her engagement with Turner in an interview with British Vogue, and they eventually tied the knot in a small civil ceremony on May 31, 2026, which took place before their expected celebration in Sicily, Italy.

The singer's wedding attire, designed by Schiaparelli, was timeless, further emphasizing the couple's private focus on their long-term commitment and stability while still remaining in the spotlight. Dua Lipa's wedding adds further proof to the notion that the spotlight continues to revolve around her, but her choice of wedding dress and appearance at the event remains more focused on personal expression rather than public attention.

This emphasis on personal expression highlights another aspect of Dua Lipa's public image - that she understands the value of privacy while still remaining in the spotlight. In her growing career, Dua Lipa continues to showcase her uniqueness, versatility, and pop culture credibility by taking the center stage premium while simultaneously navigating the worlds of public and private realities, offering fans that sense of exclusivity that comes from being a Dua Lipa fan





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Dua Lipa Callum Turner Wedding Civil Ceremony Italy Sicily Met Gala New York Glastonbury Festival Private Public Media Attention Personal Expression Privacy Romantic Chaper Two-Year Relationship Spotlight

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