Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2027 ready to wear collection review. Creative directors Dean, Dan Caten offered their take on wardrobe staples via hybrid designs.

Dean and Dan Caten know a thing or two about partying and how oftentimes the fun action can be found far from the spotlight. No wonder they portrayed their2027 muses in what looks like the backstage of a live concert.

“This is an all-access kind of girl,” Dean Caten said during a walk-through. “Nobody is stopping her. ” That could also be true for the Catens themselves. Amid shifting strategies and their C-suite’s revolving doors, the challenges the duo faced this year neither dented their enthusiasm nor reduced their devotion to clashing styles, mixing high and low and conjuring unexpected hybrid pieces.

Also read Dsquared2 Pre-Fall 2027 Collection

The designers reinforced their signature fashion formula with their latest lineup, which aimed at offering their take on “what we think should be evergreen. ” With this spirit, the duo conjured Dsquared2’s wardrobe staples, aka pieces that are “familiar and understandable, but that you’re not going to find somewhere else,” as Caten best put it.ones are exempt from boredom as reconfigured in twisted tube tops, while utilitarian separates come in not-so-functional teeny-tiny proportions, as seen in miniskirts revealing lingerie details on the back.

And why not blowing up a neon-hued puffer in couture volumes for an extra cocooning effect? In the same irreverent vein, the duo winked to corsetry techniques in bolstering biker jackets with wires to give more structure to their nipped-waisted silhouettes; nudged bon-ton bouclé into risky territory deploying the fabric for sexy HotPants, and turned polished tweed from Ladies Who Lunch to Ladies Who Hunt material in hybrid field jackets.

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If outerwear served the best expression of the designers’ approach, the overall styling restated their passion for rule-breaking layering. Jersey tops with plunging necklines mingled with pristine bloomers; preppy cardigans mixed with lace-trimmed leggings, and distressed denim coexisted with sleek leather pants, in this Dsquared2 mash-up imbued with a sense of rebelliousness.

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