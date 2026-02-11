DSA votes 14-13 to keep Nithya Raman endorsement in L.A. mayor race

The Democratic Socialists of America narrowly voted to retain its endorsement of Nithya Raman for Los Angeles mayor, rejecting a challenge over her stance on the BDS movement.

The Democratic Socialists of America voted 14-13 on Monday to keep its endorsement of Nithya Raman for Los Angeles mayor, rejecting a move to rescind support just one day before Tuesday's election.

The vote spared Raman from losing the grassroots organization that helped launch her political career as she battles incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. The showdown erupted over a DSA rule adopted in 2025 requiring local chapters to question candidates about their support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, known as BDS, before endorsing them. DSA's Los Angeles chapter failed to include the question on Raman's questionnaire, prompting national leaders to challenge her endorsement.

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DSA National Committee Challenges Raman

The feud escalated on Oct. 26 when the DSA's National Political Committee voted 14-13 to give Raman until Saturday to clarify her support for BDS or risk losing the endorsement. The movement looks to pressure Israel through economic boycotts, withdrawing investments and sanctions over its treatment of Palestinians.

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California Post first reported Oct. 19 that two socialist factions were pushing to expel Raman over her positions on Israel and Palestine, setting off a bitter internal battle that threatened her campaign just two weeks before the election. Raman had already made a dramatic shift. In 2020, she said she did not personally support boycott, divestment and sanctions and opposed government agencies participating in boycotts against Israel.

In a later statement, she wrote: I believe the best way for working Angelenos to stand in solidarity with Gaza is through non-violent protest, legislative action, and diplomatic pressure, including BDS. Raman brushed off the socialist infighting as internal political theater, insisting it was not a concern for Los Angeles voters. But local socialists refused to abandon their candidate, who secured the chapter's backing in September by a 937-484 vote.

Local DSA Chapter Mobilizes for Raman

DSA-LA members have been canvassing across the city for Raman since the endorsement, and the local chapter's leadership opposed the NPC stepping into the process. We're relieved that the NPC is honoring the will of our members, said Leslie Chang, a co-chair of DSA-LA. DSA-LA volunteers have spent weeks knocking on doors and mobilizing voters for Raman, providing grassroots muscle in her closely contested race against Bass. The Post reached out to Raman for comment.