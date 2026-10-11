Florida AG Subpoenas DSA Over Possible Cuba and China Contributions

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued an investigative subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America to determine whether it accepted contributions from foreign sources of concern, including Cuba and China. The subpoena seeks documents on DSA delegations to both countries and possible violations of Florida law.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Tuesday that his office issued an investigative subpoena to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). The probe will examine whether the organization accepted contributions from foreign sources of concern, including entities in Cuba and China.

Our laws prohibit accepting contributions from foreign sources of concern, Uthmeier said in a video statement. We will not allow foreign adversaries to influence Florida through the backdoor of non-private fundraising. The subpoena demands documents related to recent DSA delegations to China and Cuba. During those trips, organization members met with Cuban government officials.

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Florida Law and Foreign Contribution Rules

Investigators want to determine if the DSA violated Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. Uthmeier said the investigation is examining foreign contributions tied to their delegations and travel fund solicitations. Florida law requires transparency, he added in a statement posted to X. We will hold those who break the law accountable. During a 2023 trip, DSA members met privately with Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

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They also sought to establish formal communication channels with government ministries, according to a State Department report released in July. Uthmeier has not publicly detailed the specific allegations or identified any individuals accused of violating Florida law. The subpoena seeks documents related to the DSA's recent delegations to China and Cuba. The investigation is focused on whether the DSA accepted contributions from foreign sources of concern.

Uthmeier said the subpoena is part of an effort to enforce Florida's transparency laws. The DSA has not publicly responded to the subpoena. The State Department report from July detailed the 2023 trip and meetings with Cuban officials. Uthmeier's office issued the subpoena on Tuesday.

Subpoena Targets DSA Travel Records

The attorney general announced the action in a video statement and a post on X. The probe will examine possible violations of Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. Uthmeier said foreign adversaries should not be able to influence Florida through non-private fundraising. The subpoena demands documents related to the DSA's delegations and travel fund solicitations. The investigation remains ongoing.