Democratic Socialists of America launch “Say No to Schumer” push to block Chuck Schumer as Senate majority leader, citing Israel funding and ICE. DSA also eyes Hakeem Jeffries as Sen. Chris Van Hollen mounts a challenge.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 10: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters following a Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol Building on November 10, 2026 in Washington, DC.

During the news conference Senate Democrats spoke on the recent midterm election. The Democratic Socialists of America are turning their post-midterm momentum into a direct challenge to top Democratic leaders, launching a new campaign aimed at blocking Sen. Chuck Schumer’s bid to remain Senate majority leader. Fresh off a midterm election in which eight of its candidates were elected to federal office, the DSA is now setting its sights on Democratic leadership.

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On its social media account, the DSA recently launched a campaign called “Say No to Schumer,” urging Americans to write to their representatives to oppose Schumer. Fresh off a midterm election in which eight of its candidates were elected to federal office, the DSA is now setting its sights on Democratic leadership.

The campaign urges Americans to tell their representatives they do not want Schumer as Senate majority leader, a position he has said he has the votes to win. I am confident I will be elected majority leader and our caucus is really united,” Schumer said last week.

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“We have great unity in our caucus and I'll be proud to lead it as majority leader," he added. As of Monday night, the campaign website showed that more than 7,700 letters had been sent. The site also lists reasons it believes Schumer should be rejected, including that he is a top recipient for pro-Israel funding and that he has refused to abolish ICE. Beyond Schumer, the DSA is also looking to challenge Rep.

Hakeem Jeffries, who could become the first Black speaker of the House. The New York Post reported that part of the plan is to pressure the eight DSA-elected officials to vote no. A member of the DSA’s National Abolition Working Group from New Jersey said, “If our DSA electeds can’t oppose these two ultra-Zionists, I don’t see how they can meaningfully be seen to be upholding DSA politics in the slightest.

”I think that our track record of the last two years speaks for itself, but that should not be enough,” Jeffries said.

“We understand that the American people want and need dramatic change, bold change, and transformational change. As the battle progresses, another prominent Democrat has emerged as a possible alternative for Senate majority leader. Last week, Maryland Sen.

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Chris Van Hollen announced he will challenge Schumer, a move that could appeal to the far left given Over the years, Van Hollen has moved from supporting Israel’s annual security aid with limits to voting to block specific weapons sales and leading a push against deeper U.S.-Israel military ties. This is not about one person or any one individual,” Van Hollen told CNN over the weekend.

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