Dry weather persists in northern Utah; storms develop in the south

Sunshine is in the forecast for the next several days across northern Utah, with west-to-northwest winds in the afternoons.Temperatures in the upper 80s this w

Sunshine is in the forecast for the next several days across northern Utah, with west-to-northwest winds in the afternoons. Sunshine is in the forecast for the next several days across northern Utah, with west-to-northwest winds in the afternoons.

Temperatures in the upper 80s this weekend will climb into the 90s early next week, and no rain is expected. Southern Utah has a different weather pattern developing, with isolated dry thunderstorms in the forecast Saturday. There is a chance of isolated flash flooding over the south-central mountains through the afternoon and evening. An AMBER Alert was issued forRaymond Vigil, a 9-year-old boy abducted by Marie Erika Lynn Marsh, a 33-year-old non-family member.

Marsh is driving a white Ford. A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 in Juab County left one person dead Friday afternoon, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. Troopers responded shortly befA teen driver suspected of driving under the influence crashed into a convenience store in Price, according to police.

Officials with the Price City Police DeparAccusations of abuse of power and a cover-up inside the Utah State Prison in Salt Lake City are at the center of a civil rights action and a 2News exclusThe man buried alive in a Utah County trench while working on a home sewer line was able to speak to rescuers from underground and was given oxygen through a "v





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