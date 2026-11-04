Druski Teases SNL Host Debut and 'Dame Hombro' Sketch with Marcello Hernandez

Comedian Druski promotes his November 7 Saturday Night Live hosting debut by sharing a promotional clip featuring Marcello Hernandez and the viral hit Dame Hombro.

Druski released a promotional video highlighting his upcoming hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, which is scheduled for Saturday, November 7. The influencer shared the clip on social media to generate anticipation for his appearance, which will feature a parody sketch involving cast member Marcello Hernandez. The two stars are seen performing a dance routine to the song " Dame Hombro," a viral hit by Bulin 47 and Kevin Wai that reached No. 11 on the chart.

Performance Highlights and Viral Song Details

The promotional segment showcases Druski and Hernandez singing the track's ultra-catchy hook, with Druski demonstrating his Spanish-speaking skills during the performance. The video features the pair momentarily getting down to the beat, capturing the energy of the song that has dominated social media platforms. "Dame Hombro" was released at the beginning of October and has already been used more than 2 million times on TikTok, making it a culturally significant choice for the sketch.

Also read Villanova and Notre Dame’s Roman Holiday Shows Why College Athlete Experience Is Worth Saving

Druski Jokes About Latino Identity and Culture

During the clip, Druski engages in playful banter with Hernandez regarding language and heritage. In response to Hernandez speaking Spanish at the beginning of the recording, Druski jokes, "You know I'm a little Latino too." The influencer is not actually Latino, though he has frequently expressed his love for Latin culture and joked about his connection to the community. This humor aligns with his reputation as a comedian who often blends personal anecdotes with cultural references.

Advertisement

Teasers for Controversial Sketch and Show Lineup

Aside from the musical performance, the promo includes remarks about the content of the upcoming episode. Druski tells Hernandez that he will be leading the "last-ever episode" of a segment, which confuses Hernandez. Druski then whispers something to him about his plans to possibly wear something and say something offensive, though he refuses to reveal the specific details. Fans are left to wait and see what the famously line-toeing comedian actually does on the show when it airs.

Upcoming Episodes and Musical Guest Schedule

Druski's upcoming 30 Rock stint follows the most recent episode, which was hosted by Inde Navarette with Gracie Abrams as the musical guest. The schedule for the next few weeks has already been announced with high-profile musical acts. Druski will be joined by musical guest The Strokes, and John Mulaney and Phoebe Bridgers will share the bill the following week, continuing the show's tradition of hosting acclaimed performers.