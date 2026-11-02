Druski Signs Multi-Year Deal with Netflix for Original Comedy Series

Comedian Druski partners with Netflix for original shows, kicking off with 'Collect & Praise' premiering December 1, alongside licensing deals for his existing comedy catalog.

Druski has signed a multi-year partnership with Netflix to develop original comedy content exclusively for the streaming platform. This significant industry move marks a major transition for the viral comedian as he expands his reach from digital social media clips to produced television series. The agreement highlights a growing trend of internet-famous creators securing traditional studio deals to scale their comedic brands.

The initial project under this new arrangement is 'Collect & Praise,' a semi-scripted comedy series scheduled to premiere on December 1. In the show, Druski portrays a money-hungry megachurch pastor who navigates various scandals and controversies. Mike Epps joins the cast as the pastor's unpredictable deacon, bringing veteran comedic chemistry to the fictional church setting.

Also read Druski Sets Netflix Series ‘Collect & Praise’ Based on Megachurch Sketch, Signs Multi-Year Deal With Streamer

A recent announcement video from Netflix offers a humorous glimpse into the production process behind the series. The footage presents a mock behind-the-scenes look at the preparation, where Druski is seen overseeing specific production details. He examines prosthetic molds of his own face, questioning the design of a particular nose model before reviewing different skin tone options for the character.

The promotional clip features several unusual and dramatic scenes to showcase the show's tone. One segment includes a surprising pregnancy bit, while another depicts an interruption where a character announces, 'This the ATF.' The video concludes with a staged media scrum where a reporter asks Druski what his future plans are, blurring the lines between his real-life persona and his on-screen character.

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Netflix stated that 'Collect & Praise' is just the first step in this broader collaboration. The partnership includes plans to license selected titles from Druski's existing catalog to the platform. Viewers can expect to find popular past projects such as 'Coulda Been Love,' 'Coulda Been Daddy,' and 'Coulda Been Records Auditions' available through the streaming service.

Derderian, speaking on behalf of the platform, highlighted Druski's unique talent for building characters that generate widespread conversation. The executive noted that the upcoming series represents only the beginning of a long-term creative relationship. This deal follows significant career milestones for the comedian, including being named No. 1 on Rolling Stone's Most Influential Creator List in 2026.

Druski's recent accolades underscore his rising status in the entertainment industry. Complex magazine named him the funniest person on the internet for two consecutive years. He also made history as the youngest host of the BET Awards and appeared on the cover of TIME's TIME100 Next issue. These achievements position him as a central figure in modern comedy and digital media.