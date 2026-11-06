Druski Hosts Saturday Night Live with The Strokes as Musical Guest

Comedian Druski makes his debut as host of Saturday Night Live, featuring The Strokes as the musical guest during his first episode this weekend. The band performs their latest track while promoting their new album.

Comedian Druski is set to make his debut as the host of the upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live, marking a significant milestone in his expanding entertainment career. He joins an elite group of performers who have successfully served as both the episode's host and the musical guest, following in the footsteps of industry heavyweights like Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, and Harry Styles. This dual role highlights his versatility and growing popularity in both comedy and music scenes.

Druski and The Strokes Prepare for First Live Episode

Druski officially announced his hosting duties while standing alongside cast member Sarah Sherman and the band The Strokes. During the promotional segment, he proudly declared, "Hi, I'm Druski, and I'll be the host." The interaction quickly became one of the most memorable moments from the promo, as Sherman immediately reminded him that The Strokes were already scheduled as the musical guest for the show. The viral comedian's playful enthusiasm was met with a warm wave from The Strokes drummer, Fabrizio Moretti, who simply replied with a casual "Hi!" to the host.

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The dynamic between the host and the band continued to unfold with good humor, particularly when frontman Julian Casablancas addressed Druski's ambition to perform. Casablancas told Druski, "Wow, that's really great! But yes, yes we can." The promo video featured Druski singing a song and playing air guitar, asking if the performance depicted was the band. When Moretti politely shook his head and said "No," Sherman urged her co-star to proceed with the official promotional duties. This exchange underscored the friendly rapport between the cast and the musical guests, setting a lighthearted tone for the broadcast.

The Strokes Promote New Album on Historic Debut

The Strokes are set to perform as the musical guest for a fourth time on the program, continuing a long-standing relationship with the sketch comedy series. Their first appearance on the show dates back to January 2002, followed by subsequent performances in 2006 and 2011. This upcoming appearance serves as a key platform for promoting their most recently released album, which arrived in July. The band's recurring presence on the show highlights their enduring relevance in the rock music landscape and their connection with a broad audience of viewers.

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The new album has already demonstrated strong commercial performance, debuting at No. 13 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. Additionally, it secured the No. 5 position on the Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, indicating significant interest from dedicated rock fans. The release of this album has generated considerable buzz, and the live performance on Saturday Night Live will provide the band with an opportunity to showcase their latest material to millions of viewers. The promotional efforts are designed to maximize visibility for the record during its initial weeks of release.

Druski Takes Over Late Night Entertainment Duties

Druski's emergence as a host represents a shift in the traditional casting choices for late-night television and sketch comedy. His background in viral comedy and social media presence has positioned him as a unique figure capable of engaging younger demographics. The opportunity to host the program allows him to demonstrate his range beyond short-form content, stepping into a role that requires sustained interaction with a full cast and celebrity guests. His performance will be closely watched to see if he can replicate the success of previous viral comedians who have transitioned to mainstream hosting roles.

The episode promises to blend Druski's comedic style with the iconic sound of The Strokes, creating a distinct viewing experience. Cast members, including Sarah Sherman, are expected to participate in sketches that leverage Druski's public persona and recent interactions. The collaboration between the host and the musical guests has already generated significant online discussion, suggesting that the episode will be a notable event in the entertainment calendar. Fans of both comedy and alternative rock will likely tune in to witness the synergy between these two distinct artistic communities.

As the broadcast approaches, anticipation remains high for how Druski will navigate the responsibilities of hosting while also contributing to the musical segments. The show's producers have indicated that the episode will feature a variety of sketches and segments designed to highlight his comedic timing and improvisational skills. With The Strokes providing a high-profile musical backdrop, the episode is poised to be one of the most talked-about broadcasts of the season. The successful integration of these elements could solidify Druski's status as a major talent in the entertainment industry.