Druski Hilariously Spoofs ‘You Can See Everything’ As 1st Content Creator ‘SNL’ Host

For his first time hosting the iconic sketch show, Druski parodied the buzzy Elizabeth Holmes-centered A24 documentary in a pretty unhinged way.

Internet personality Druski put his own wild spin on the blockbuster documentary “You Can See Everything” for his “Saturday Night Live” debut. The comedian, who made history Nov. 7 as the first content creator and internet personality to host the sketch show, spoofed the A24 film, directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, that documents the days leading up to Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes prison sentence.

And theIn the pre-taped parody, Druski essentially fills the same role as Nathan Fielder in the original film — the skeptical director who’s processing the eeriness around him. Meanwhile cast members Jane Wickline and Ben Marshall portray Holmes and her partner Billy Evans. And Druski has a pretty candid reaction to Holmes’ antics.

Also read Emma Stone Crashes Druski’s ‘SNL’ Monologue in Hilarious Fashion

“I just want people to see me as an ordinary person. Can you do that, Druski? ” asks Wickline as Holmes. Things really go off the rails when Druski attempts to produce some reenactments, just as the A24 film did.

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Without a worthy actor to step into the role of Holmes, the internet personality casts himself. And his Elizabeth Holmes cosplay is, well, really something. Druski, who was accompanied by musical guests The Strokes, made a name for himself on social media for his outrageous skits and meme-able moments. He’s also enjoyed mainstream success and will be starring in upcoming Netflix show “Collect & Praise,” which follows his viral character Pastor Dru, a megachurch pastor with questionable intentions.

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