Druski Embodies Elizabeth Holmes in ‘You Can See Everything’ Spoof on ‘SNL’

The comedian gave his own take on Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim's documentary, instead entitled 'Dru Can See Everything.'

As the skit went, before Fielder and Oppenheim signed on to direct the project, Druski was originally attached to the doc. Jane Wickline appeared in the sketch as Elizabeth Holmes while Ben Marshall portrayed Holmes’ husband, Billy Evans.

“We’re so glad you’re here,” Wickline’s Holmes said, as Marshall’s Evans added, “It’s really important to us that people find out who Liz really is, you know. ” “I just want people to see me as an ordinary person. Can you do that, Druski? ” the faux Holmes asked.

Also read Emma Stone Joins Druski During His ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut

Druski replied, “Based on what I’ve seen so far, I’m gonna go ahead and say no. Y’all got some of the weirdest, freakiest vibes I have ever seen. ”, with Druski and Wickline recreating the infamous moment from the doc where Fielder and Holmes converse about whether the latter was trying to deceive the filmmaker.

And while Fielder and Oppenheim’s doc “was a three-hour cinematic epic,” the show joked that “Druski’s tape was released on Instagram Reels in a 1,000 part series titled ‘Crazy White Lady Skit.

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'”, he even had Marshall’s Evans perform a song of his own. “My name is Billy and I make eight figures, can’t believe I’m here with all my –” he said before being cut off. In one of the most jaw-dropping parts of the sketch, Druski himself transformed into Elizabeth Holmes, prosthetics and all. The moment was prefaced with anvoiceover that said, “And just like Fielder, Druski used reenactments to better understand his subjects.

” Druski himself added, “I just need to find somebody who can truly embody her character. ” Cut to a shot of Druski dressed up as Elizabeth Holmes.

“I’m always being real,” he said, as Wickline repeated, “I’m always being real. ” They continued to repeat the phrase to one another, as Druski offered, “I could do this all day, bitch. You don’t scare me. ”gonna water me down tonight, but no, they are not holding me back from saying anything,” he said earlier in the episode.

“They said, number one, no cussing. I cannot promise that. Number two, no whiteface. I also can’t promise that.

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That’s about half the show right there. ” In another moment in full Elizabeth Holmes drag, Druski told Wickline, “I’m going to show you one of the most famous comedy videos in all of history,” which cut to a viral video of Druski dancing. Earlier in the episode, Emma Stone crashed the comedian’s monologue, as the two are set to co-star in the Universal Pictures rom-com“Emma, what’s going on?

I’m actually playing her love interest in the new movie that we just did,” he said. Stone responded, “Oh, I’m sorry. OK, yeah. I think you might have misread that in those scenes because we weren’t love interests in the film, but now it is actually starting to make more sense to me why you kept looking at me like that through all these scenes.

”cold opens,” he said turning to Trump to ask him how long he will continue doing this shtick.

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