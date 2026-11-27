A teen was killed and six others wounded at a party in Florida that was advertised as a “Girls Gone Wild' gathering.

An 18-year-old was shot and killed and six others were wounded at a Thanksgiving Eve birthday party in Florida that was advertised as a drunken “Girls Gone Wild” gathering for a 15-year-old girl, authorities said.

The violence came amid a string of deadly shootings around Thanksgiving celebrations across the country. In Teaneck, New Jersey, a 19-year-old was fatally shot Wednesday evening near a high school football field as a traditional Thanksgiving rivalry game reached halftime. In Chelsea, Massachusetts, a 27-year-old man was shot and killed following a fight that broke out after a football game between Chelsea and East Boston high schools Wednesday night. Authorities are investigating both shootings.

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The deadly shooting unfolded early Thursday morning at an Airbnb rental in Davenport in Polk County, where more than 50 people, most of them minors, had gathered for the party. According to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, the event was promoted on social media with promises of alcohol and encouragement to get drunk. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Oral Walker Jr., allegedly opened fire before another person returned fire, killing him.