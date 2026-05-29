Drunken chaos at SoCal party mansion as hundreds bussed in to wreak havoc at ‘rage parties’

An unruly party house in Encino has disturbed residents as the local weekly ragers bring crime, noise, and clouds of marijuana smoke to the neighborhood.

An Encino mansion notorious for hosting unruly parties has sparked outrage among neighbors upset over the crime, noise and fights the out-of-control bashes bring to the area.

Flyers posted to social media advertising the events paint a glamorous picture of revelers swimming and wandering the expansive halls of the 7,000-plus square foot property. Police shut down the party last weekend for unclear reasons, but residents have filed complaints for the fights and noise before. Neighrbors say the parties have been going on for months and police have been called multiple times. The large soirees are filled with intoxicated crowds, noisy music and sometimes fights.

“The streets are filled with vehicles, people walking in the street, drinking and doing who knows what else, is going on in the middle of the street, so neighbors feel very unsafe and threatened by this,” local Councilmember Heather Michaels Neighbors say the parties have been going on for months and police have been called multiple times. The large bashes are filled with intoxicated crowds, noisy music and sometimes fights, they said.

Police shut down the party last weekend for unclear reasons, but residents have filed complaints over fighting and noise before. Residents are concerned it could negatively influence their children.

“There is no doubt, based on the noise and situation, that there are a ton of people in there,” neighbor Oren Harel told KTLA. “I don’t know their ages. All I know is I get this big marijuana smoke cloud coming into my backyard and I have kids. I don’t want them exposed to that.

”“We bringing out more den just the vibes, it’s a whole experience when you party with us,” one wrote on Instragram. The two promoters said it would have “pool party vibes” and “late night mansion energy. ” “They are advertising this,” Michaels said, as locals have noted that the bashes are sold as “rage parties. ”.

It was last sold in 2005 for $2.85 million and is valued at around $4.6 million. It was listed for rent at $19,500 a month in July last year before the listing was pulled in October.

“If they can’t respect the neighborhood, the neighbors and the kids, then there have to be consequences, not just to the tenants, but to the owner,” Harel said. Police shut down the party last weekend for unclear reasons, but residents have filed complaints for the fights and noise before. Neighrbors say the parties have been going on for months and police have been called multiple times. The large soirees are filled with intoxicated crowds, noisy music and sometimes fights.





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