Drunk Marines Twerk and Sing Karaoke Before Fatal Punch

A group of drunk marines twerk and sing karaoke two hours before one of them kills a man with a single punch. The marine, Joseph Jones, was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to three and a half years in prison. However, he is set to walk free after just 17 months.

This is the moment a group of drunk, topless marines twerk and sing karaoke two hours before one of them kills a man with a single punch.

Commando Joseph Jones, 23, left Cemal Yilmaz's jaw broken and with three knuckle prints when he attacked him on December 12 last year outside a bar in Exmouth, Devon. Jones, from a family of boxing enthusiasts, walked away after hitting Cemal, a 29-year-old chef, who was unconscious before his head hit the pavement and died three days later in hospital from a bleed on the brain.

The marine was convicted of manslaughter in March this year and sentenced to three and a half years behind bars. Cemal's family were devastated by the sentence, which they described as a 'total insult to their son's life', but even more disturbed to learn last month Jones would be eligible for release in August next year - earlier than the judge initially indicated. His mother, Ann-Marie, told the Daily Mail: 'It's disgusting, disgraceful, degrading.

Throughout the whole process, we were told to keep quiet, not to speak out.

'It feels like everyone has sided with Jones and it's been swept under a rug because he's a marine. But he killed our son.

' Footage has now emerged of Jones and his fellow marines from earlier that night, two hours before he delivered a 'fast, jab-style' killer punch to unsuspecting Cemal. The group was evidently in full party mode, bouncing and swaying around a stage with their tops off, under the red neon lights of one of Exmouth's bars.

Jones, circled in red in the video, grabs a microphone and launches into a rendition of B*tch by Meredith Brooks with a partner, before two of his commando pals grab his shoulders from behind. At the end of the clip, one of the men says into the mic: 'Jones, I love you Jones.

' Two hours later, Jones, of Wolverhampton, was asked by Cemal outside a pub whether he was from Birmingham. As Cemal turned away to speak to a friend, Jones lamped him on the jaw, explaining to an onlooker he had felt 'disrespected' by the question. Prosecutor Lee Bremridge said Cemal was a 'larger than life character' and well-known in the shops and pubs of Exmouth.

Cemal's mother said he was 'the nicest lad' who 'would give you the shirt off his back'. The 'gentle' chef used to visit elderly couples and give them tea and food. Jones eventually pleaded guilty to manslaughter after it emerged there were 155 witness statements that would otherwise be read out in court. But the sentence provided no solace to Cemal's family.

Jones was told in court he would have to serve at least two-thirds of his 42-month sentence, which would see him behind bars until July 2028. So it was with horror that Ann-Marie opened a letter last month explaining he would actually be eligible for release in August 2027, and that he was being moved to a category D prison.

Inmates in these prisons may be permitted to spend time out in the community, although Jones is not currently able to do so. The Yilmaz family applied to have Jones' punishment reviewed under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme, but it remained unchanged. Another blunder meant that decision was not communicated to Ann-Marie, as she had not been down as a next of kin.

Ellie Reeves, the Solicitor General for England and Wales, wrote to her to apologise, admitting it was 'not acceptable' and a 'very unfortunate oversight'





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drunk Marines Twerking Karaoke Fatal Punch Manslaughter Royal Marine Exmouth Devon Cemal Yilmaz Joseph Jones B*Tch By Meredith Brooks Category D Prison Unduly Lenient Sentence Scheme Solicitor General For England And Wales Ellie Reeves

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marines conduct a rapid response exercise at the US Embassy in Venezuela’s capitalVenezuela’s government had announced the drill earlier this week.

Read more »

US Marines conduct rapid-response drill in Venezuela months after Maduro ousterU.S. forces staged a rapid-response military drill in Caracas on Saturday, more than four months after former President Nicolás Maduro was ousted.

Read more »

US Marines test Venom helicopter-guided low-cost FPV drone strikesThe U.S. Marine Corps tested a UH-1Y Venom helicopter controlling a low-cost FPV drone during an exercise for modern warfare.

Read more »

Florida student texted family to say she was coming home — minutes later she was killed by drunk driverA young aspiring nurse texted her family a final message to say she loved them before she was killed by a drunk driver going the wrong way down the highway.

Read more »