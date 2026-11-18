Samantha Dick, 30, was arrested after allegedly starting a brawl at a Pennsylvania wedding and assaulting responding police officers.

A drunken Florida woman allegedly sparked a brawl at a Pennsylvania wedding after flirting with other women’s husbands. Samantha Dick, 30, of Bonita Springs, Fla.

, was arrested Saturday outside of the ritzy Highlands Mansion and Gardens venue in Fort Washington — about 17 miles northwest of Philadelphia, according to the criminal complaint obtained byThe chaos erupted around 10 p.m. after Dick began making advances on multiple guests’ husbands during the joyous occasion, witnesses told investigators. Samantha Dick, 30, was arrested after allegedly starting a brawl at a Pennsylvania wedding and assaulting responding police officers.

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Dick’s flirting triggered an argument with another woman, which escalated into a hair-pulling brawl that had to be broken up by venue staff. Officers found the 30-year-old Floridian in the parking lot with several other women, and tensions were still running high. Dick allegedly became irate when officers began asking the group questions and started walking toward her mom’s car, disregarding officers who ordered her to stop, the outlet reported.

Another guest, 65-year-old Janet Nordheim-Remig, attempted to block officers from reaching her. Police said Nordheim-Remig shoved one of the officers, but he was still able to reach Dick before she could get into the car. Dick kept yelling at officers, who noticed she reeked of alcohol, was slurring her words and refused to provide her ID, according to the criminal complaint.

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Advertisement As the heated back-and-forth continued, Nordheim-Remig kept inserting herself into the situation, ignoring officers’ repeated orders to back off and leave, investigators said. The two women shoved officers and struggled against them before they were finally taken into custody. Dick’s unruly behavior continued after she was handcuffed, as she allegedly spat on one of the officers and cursed at police while they placed her in a patrol car, NBC 10 reported.

She also allegedly kicked another officer in the groin as he tried to get her legs back into the squad car. She then allegedly tried to head-butt an officer from the back seat and repeatedly banged her head against the barrier, causing a cut on her forehead, according to the criminal complaint. Nordheim-Remig was briefly hospitalized for elevated blood pressure and then returned to police custody.

Dick was charged with assault of a law enforcement officer, simple assault, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and harassment. Nordheim-Remig was charged with obstruction of law enforcement and resisting arrest. Advertisement