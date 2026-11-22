A suspected drunk driver crashed into a home in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas overnight, sending the homeowner to the hospital with serious injuries and leaving house badly damaged.

At least one person is hurt and a home is badly damaged after an SUV crashed into an East Oak Cliff home. A driver crashed into a Dallas house overnight.

The crash badly damaged the front and roof of the home. One person was trapped inside the house following the crash, and they were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police later arrested the driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Edgar Fuentes, and charged him with intoxication assault with a vehicle.

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A suspected drunk driver crashed into a home in the East Oak Cliff area of Dallas overnight, sending the homeowner to the hospital with serious injuries and leaving house badly damaged. First responders arrived to a home near Maryland Avenue and Kiest Boulevard around 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Police say a driver heading east on Kiest Boulevard ran off the road, hit a parked SUV that was in front of the residence, and then drove into the house.

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Police say they found one person pinned underneath the car. Dallas Fire-Rescue teams took them to the hospital with serious injuries. The crash badly damaged the front and roof of the home. Police shut down eastbound lanes on Kiest Boulevard while traffic investigators mapped out the scene.

The driver was later identified as 36-year-old Edgar Fuentes. An arrest affidavit states officers observed alcohol on Fuentes' breath following the crash. The affidavit states Fuentes told officers he stopped drinking at 11 p.m., and was driving a passenger in his vehicle home when the accident occurred. Edgar Fuentes, 36 Fuentes has been booked into the Dallas County Jail and is charged with one count of intoxication assault with a vehicle. His bond has not been set.