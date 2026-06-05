Drunk driver who plowed through Long Island nail salon, killing NYPD officer and 3 others, learns fate

The Suffolk County boozehound accused of guzzling Long Island iced tea before plowing his SUV into a Deer Park nail salon, killing an NYPD cop and three other people, has been found guilty on all c…

The Suffolk County boozehound accused of guzzling copious amounts of beer and Long Island iced tea before plowing his SUV into a Deer Park nail salon, killing an off-duty NYPD cop and three other people, has been found guilty on all charges.

Steven Schwally, 66, was convicted of four counts of murder in the second degree and a slew of other charges Thursday following a jury trial Schwally had been drinking for more than five hours when he drove his car straight into Hawaii Nail & Spa at nearly 80 miles per hour — without breaking, according to prosecutors and shocking viral footage. , 30, who was getting a manicure for a wedding, as well as salon owner Jian Chai Chen, 37, and employees Yan Xu, 41, and Mei Zi Zhang, 50.

He injured nine others, including a 12-year-old girl, who required surgery. Two empty pints and one full bottle of Long Island iced tea were found in his vehicle, and another empty bottle was found in his hotel room at the Commack Motor Inn, where he was living at the time. The boozed-up bum had a recorded blood alcohol volume of .17%, more than double the legal limit, at the time of the deadly crash, according to prosecutors.

“Customers and workers went into a nail salon on an ordinary Friday June afternoon and four of them never came home, because Steven Schwally made the selfish choice to drink and drive,” Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. Schwally faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life on the top charge alone. He was also convicted manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, reckless driving and several misdemeanors.

“We’re very thankful for the jury’s verdict today,” said Chief Suffolk Assistant District Attorney Allen Bode. Schwally has not attended his trial since he suffered a heart attack in jail on May 21.

However, Bode said that the now-convicted killer “needs to hear what these families” of the victims have to say during his sentencing, and accommodations will be made if necessary, according toSchwally’s lawyer Christopher Cassar said his client lost control of his vehicle because he has a leg disability and could not move his foot from the gas pedal. He claimed he did not slur his words nor stumble when he exited the vehicle at the crash.

“In this particular case, the video demonstrates that Schwally attempted to swerve to avoid other vehicles and lost control of the vehicle, so we’re confident that, based on the murder counts, that the court of appeals will look at it and overturn it,” Cassar said. Before ramming into the nail salon, Schwally swerved around cars, into pedestrian zones, nearly missing two women walking in front of a Kohl’s located on Commack Road, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.

His erratic driving escalated as he sped southbound through the parking lot, when he dodged a car making a left-hand turn, veered into the opposite lane of oncoming traffic to avoid a second car on the shoulder, and sped through four stop signs and five crosswalks. The chaotic sequence culminated when Schwally approached a red light at the end of the parking lot.

Instead of stopping behind a waiting vehicle, he crossed into the opposite northbound lane to bypass the traffic and blew the red light at the intersection of Grand Boulevard. Hitting 78 mph, his SUV went airborne, careened across Grand Boulevard, plowed through a strip mall parking sign, and crashed entirely through the front of the nail salon.on his breath, slurred speech, bloodshot/watery eyes, and he appeared agitated at times,” according to the DA. NYC PBA / Facebook





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