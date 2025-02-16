Drummer's Mother Slams Dr. Corey's Cause of Death Announcement

Carol Gadd, wife of legendary drummer Steve Gadd, criticizes Dr. Corey's premature and unsubstantiated declaration that her son, Duke Gadd, died from a fentanyl overdose.

Carol Gadd, the mother of late drummer Duke Gadd and wife of legendary Steely Dan drummer Steve Gadd , has expressed her anger and frustration over the pronouncements made by Dr. Corey , the frontman of the band who Duke recently performed with. Dr. Corey took to Instagram to announce Duke's death, stating that it was caused by a fentanyl overdose , and shared pictures of Duke drumming during the tour. He also wrote that Duke was 'poisoned by his own struggles in life' and died far too young.

\Carol Gadd, however, insists that she has not received an official coroner's report and therefore cannot confirm the cause of her son's death. While the family was informed that Duke likely suffered a heart attack, potentially compounded by drug use, they have not been definitively told it was a fentanyl overdose. Carol finds Dr. Corey's claims particularly insensitive because the family is still grieving and awaiting official confirmation. \She emphasizes that Dr. Corey, who she sarcastically refers to as 'Dr. Corey,' is not qualified to make such definitive statements about Duke's death. Carol believes that Dr. Corey's public pronouncements are especially hurtful because they preempt the official investigation and cause unnecessary distress to the family





