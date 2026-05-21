Drugs More Powerful Than Mounjaro Revealed: New Ticket to Catastrophic Obesity Treatment

A breakthrough drug, retatrutide, has been found to outperform existing treatments for weight loss, offering significant weight loss and improved cardiovascular health indicators. It works by mimicking hormones that regulate appetite and slow gastric emptying, with the added benefit of acting on glucagon to increase energy expenditure.

A new drug, retatrutide, has been revealed in a major trial to be the most powerful weight-loss treatment ever, significantly outperforming existing drugs like Wegovy and Mounjaro.

The drug curbs appetite and helps users burn more calories, which can lead to substantial weight loss and improvements in cardiovascular risk factors. A 12mg dose of retatrutide typically resulted in a 28.3 per cent loss of body weight after 18 months, compared to the 20.9 per cent loss seen with Mounjaro after 72 weeks. The breakthrough drug also reduced waistlines by an average of 9.5 inches.

Around 45.3 per cent of participants achieved at least 30 per cent weight loss, a level associated with bariatric surgery. Currently, Mounjaro is the most powerful licensed weight loss drug, but retatrutide could surpass it as it is likely to be approved for sale in the UK within months. The development of retatrutide is significant for treating the global obesity epidemic, as it offers a potentially life-changing treatment option for many sufferers





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