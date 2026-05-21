Drug-use is becoming ever more normalised in UK, with concerns over physical and mental dangers

The article discusses the increasing number of people in the UK admitting to taking illegal drugs in the past year, revealing that drug-use is becoming normalised across every sector of society. It highlights the risks and dangers associated with drug-use, with some concerned about physical and mental consequences. The text also mentions Hollywood actor Barry Keoghan's struggle with substance abuse and the need to be aware of any changes in someone's mood or behaviour.

With around three million people in the UK admitting they took illegal drugs in the past year, it's clear that drug-use is becoming ever more normalised.

Across every sector of society, from young party-goers to students and from professionals to retirees and middle-class mums, it's no longer unusual to find people under the influence - on nights out, at festivals, concerts and even dinner parties. According to the latest Crime Survey for England and Wales, among the 8.7 per cent of people aged 16 to 59 who had taken drugs in the past year, cocaine and cannabis were the most popular.

Many people are also experimenting with other drugs which are increasingly easy to obtain - such as ketamine and magic mushrooms





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Lifestyle Drug Use Illegal Drugs Normalisation Concerns Dangers Dependence Addiction Rehab Substance Abuse Drug-Use Changes In Mood Behaviour Key Signs Cocaine Ketamine Magic Mushrooms Neurotransmitter

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