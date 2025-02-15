Drug Trafficking Organization Member Arrested with Over 10 Pounds of Pills

A 27-year-old man with alleged ties to a drug trafficking organization was arrested after state agents found him in possession of over 10 pounds of pills. The arrest follows a months-long investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation.

A man with alleged connections to a drug trafficking organization was apprehended by state agents after they discovered him in possession of over 10 pounds of pills. Jeren Navarro, 27, faces charges of money laundering, a second-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, also a second-degree felony; and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, classified as a third-degree felony.

For several months, agents from the State Bureau of Investigation have been conducting an investigation into a specific drug trafficking organization. On Thursday, a Utah Highway Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle registered to Navarro, an individual known to be associated with the organization. According to the affidavit, Navarro had just exited a storage unit facility. A K-9 unit was deployed, and its alert indicated sufficient reason for authorities to search the car.Shortly after this traffic stop, a search warrant was obtained and approved for two storage units and a residence. During the search, agents uncovered more than ten pounds (over 45,000) of pills. The affidavit identifies these pills as a controlled substance. 'The quantity of pills and the manner in which they were packaged are not consistent with personal use but rather suggest distribution,' the affidavit states. Navarro was taken into custody at the Salt Lake County Metro Jail and booked on the aforementioned charges





