Drug Gang Jailed for 52 Years After Lavish Spa Trips Funded by Cocaine Profits

Ten members of a cocaine trafficking network in East Lancashire were sentenced to over 52 years in prison. The gang used drug proceeds to fund luxury spa outings, documented in photos. Ringleader Paddy Nolan sourced wholesale cocaine, while couriers like Darren Mott moved cash containing £100,000. Sentences ranged from 3 to 11 years.

A drug trafficking operation that used illicit profits to fund luxurious spa outings has been dismantled, resulting in prison sentences totaling over 52 years. Ten members of the network were convicted for transporting large wholesale quantities of cocaine across East Lancashire.

The ringleaders, flush with drug money, indulged in extravagant lifestyles, including group spa days. Evidence seized by police includes photographs showing the dealers smiling in bathrobes during such an outing, as well as images of piles of cash stacked on a table following the operation's takedown. At the head of the organization was Patrick "Paddy" Nolan, 29, who sourced multi-kilogram quantities of cocaine from suppliers outside Lancashire and distributed it through his hierarchy of dealers.

Investigators from Lancashire Police gathered substantial proof that Nolan controlled vast sums of cash generated by the conspiracy. His trusted subordinates included Ross Boys, 29, who acted as a regional distributor supplying cocaine to other dealers throughout East Lancashire. Another central figure, Darren Mott, 47, served as the gang's primary money courier, making frequent trips between Manchester and various locations in Lancashire to move cash. On November 14, 2024, detectives observed Mott meeting Nolan while carrying a backpack.

Mott then transferred the bag to another vehicle, which was subsequently stopped by police. Inside the backpack was £100,000 in cash. This discovery catalyzed a series of arrests. Nolan, Boys, and Mott were taken into custody the following month.

Additional gang members were arrested in late December and others in January of the previous year. All ten admitted to conspiracy to supply cocaine and were sentenced at Burnley Crown Court. The sentencing outcomes were as follows: Nolan received 11 years and 8 months; Boys was sentenced to 7 years and 6 months; Mott received 6 years and 9 months. The remaining seven members of the network received prison terms ranging from 3 to 5 years.

The case underscores the scale of the operation and the severe penalties for organized drug crime. Chief Inspector Sarah Denson of Lancashire Police stated, 'This gang made significant amounts of money peddling drugs on our streets.

' The prosecution highlighted the stark contrast between the dealers' lavish spending and the devastation caused by cocaine distribution in local communities





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