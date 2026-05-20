Drug Driver Jailed for 12 Years for Fatal Head-on Collision on Wrong Side of the Road

Dwayne Arney was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he crashed his Audi A4 Quattro into a Ford Fiesta driven by Rosemary Wooldridge at 85 mph on the wrong side of the road. He was under the influence of a controlled drug and later fled the scene. The court heard his driving was 'ludicrous' and considered his initial decision to run away as 'cowardly and callous.' Judge Robert Linford called his actions 'calamitous.'

A drug driver named Dwayne Arney was sentenced to 12 years in prison and banned from driving for 18 years after he smashed into a grandmother's car at 85 mph on the wrong side of the road, resulting in her death and fleeing the scene.

He admitted to causing death by dangerous driving and possessing a class A drug while uninsured and without a license. The judge called his actions 'ludicrous' and 'cowardly' and referred to his decision to flee as 'calamitous.

' The victim was 60-year-old Rosemary Wooldridge, who was killed while returning home on Christmas Eve in 2024





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Drug Driver Fatal Accident Speeding Jail Sentence Driving On Wrong Side Impairment By Drugs

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Drug Driver Jailed for 12 Years for Fatal Head-on Collision on Wrong Side of the RoadDwayne Arney was sentenced to 12 years in prison after he crashed his Audi A4 Quattro into a Ford Fiesta driven by Rosemary Wooldridge at 85 mph on the wrong side of the road. He was under the influence of a controlled drug and later fled the scene. The court heard his driving was 'ludicrous' and considered his initial decision to run away as 'cowardly and callous.' Judge Robert Linford called his actions 'calamitous.'

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