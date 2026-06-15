Drug Dealer Jailed After Flaunting Lavish Lifestyle on Instagram

A 28-year-old drug dealer who boasted about his wealth on Instagram with images of luxury cars, watches, and expensive meals has been sentenced to over a decade in prison following a comprehensive police investigation that dismantled his cocaine supply operation and seized significant assets.

A drug dealer who flaunted his lavish lifestyle on Instagram with pictures of Rolex watches, luxury cars and extravagant meals has been jailed after police dismantled his cocaine supply operation.

Jordan Woolmer, 28, filled his social media account with images of designer clothes, expensive jewellery and high-end vehicles while secretly running a lucrative drugs network, a court heard. But after a four-year investigation, detectives brought down his criminal enterprise and uncovered the true source of the wealth he had been so eager to display online.

Among the images posted to Instagram were photographs of Woolmer behind the wheel of a Lamborghini and posing in a Bentley while wearing a luxury Rolex watch. Other snaps showed him enjoying a meal at celebrity chef Salt Bae's Nusr-Et London restaurant, where he spent more than £1,200 and paid the bill in cash. Last Friday, Woolmer, from Northamptonshire, was jailed for 10-and-a-half years at Northampton Crown Court after being found guilty of supplying cocaine and cannabis.

The court heard how officers first began building a case against him after he was stopped in Northampton in 2022. Woolmer was travelling in a BMW with co-defendant Kacper Burzynski when police pulled the vehicle over in Victoria Gardens. A search uncovered 450g of cannabis, 83g of cocaine and £7,000 in cash. As detectives dug deeper into his activities, they uncovered further evidence linking him to large-scale drug dealing.

His £12,500 Rolex watch was seized, along with £20,000 discovered at a rented property and a collection of designer clothing from his home. On April 20, 2023, Woolmer's fingerprints were found on more than £14,000 recovered from a property in Leicester. Just four days later, forensic evidence linked him to 500g of cocaine found inside a storage unit in Rutland after his fingerprints were discovered on the packaging.

Police arrested him again on May 24 2024, after officers seized a further 500g of cocaine, £16,000 in cash and more designer clothing from two properties in Burton Latimer. By the end of the investigation, officers had recovered £57,465 in cash, a kilogram of cocaine, 500g of cannabis and designer clothing worth £34,680. Detective Constable James Roe, of Northamptonshire Police, said: 'No one should be able to benefit from the money made from their ill-gotten gains.

'Jordan Woolmer thought he could live a life that was beyond his legal means and just couldn't resist boasting about his luxurious lifestyle on his Instagram account. 'This has been a lengthy, but thorough investigation to bring Woolmer to justice, and we are pleased that the sentence imposed reflects the severity of the offending, and the dedication and attention to detail our team put into this case.

' In addition to the 10-and-a-half-year sentence, Woolmer was handed one year and 10 months for breaching a suspended sentence order and a further three months for driving while disqualified and without a licence. He was also banned from driving for seven years and three months. Burzynski admitted being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and possessing criminal property. He received a ten-month prison sentence suspended for two years





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drug Dealer Instagram Cocaine Luxury Lifestyle Northamptonshire Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cyclist Loses Skull Section After Hitting Fly-Tipped Asbestos Shed; Fly-Tipper JailedA 66-year-old cyclist survived a ten percent chance of life after his bike hit a nail from a fly-tipped asbestos shed, requiring removal of a quarter of his skull. The fly-tipper was sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Read more »

IndyCar Community Mourns Loss of Team Owner Dennis Reinbold, 65The 26-year Indianapolis 500 fixture was successful city auto dealer with passion for racing.

Read more »

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit's son Marius Borg Høiby jailed for four yearsMarius Borg Høiby, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has been sentenced to four years in prison for rape and other charges. The conviction comes at a difficult time for the royal family, as Crown Princess Mette-Marit's health has deteriorated and she is on the lung transplant list.

Read more »

Driver Jailed for Four Years for Killing Student in Petrol Station Crash After Phone CallFiona Phippen, 45, struck and killed university student Urwah Tanveer after ending a WhatsApp video call just 38 seconds before the crash. She was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for dangerous driving.

Read more »