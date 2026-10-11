Californians in Texas Consider Moving Again After Democratic Midterm Sweep

A Democratic sweep in Texas has some California transplants who moved there for lower costs and conservative politics considering another move to red states like Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee or the Carolinas. Experts say the newcomers likely did not drive the blue wave because they tend to be moderate to conservative.

A Democratic sweep in Texas has left some California transplants who moved there for lower costs and conservative politics considering another move to red states such as Oklahoma, Florida, Tennessee or the Carolinas.

Marie Bailey, a 44-year-old originally from El Segundo, California, told the Los Angeles Times she is now thinking of leaving her Dallas-Fort Worth-area home. I am actually thinking of moving to Oklahoma because of this, she said. Or Florida. Bailey runs a large Facebook group called Move to Texas from California, where about 45,000 users swap recommendations on how to make the move.

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She also runs a real estate firm that places Californians all over Texas. Ninety-nine percent of our clientele are people moving from California, Bailey said. She said the top reason is cost of living and the second is politics. Members of Bailey's group reacted with dismay after Democrats James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa won the Senate and gubernatorial races.

Transplants React to Democratic Wins

If I have to tolerate blue I might as well have good weather so maybe back to CA? Or give FL a try? one commenter wrote. I am literally closing on a house in Texas next week! I am so pissed, wrote another.

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Another native Californian, baseball mom Breana Janel, said in a Facebook post that she was heartbroken about Democrats taking over Texas. Janel once supported Republican Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco in California's gubernatorial race. She said she knew Democrats were coming for Texas but thought she had more time. I do not know that I can justify moving from one blue state to another, she wrote.

And I fear that Texas will never flip back. Now that they have control, I do not think they will let go. Janel called a move to another blue-leaning state a lateral move. That is a lateral move.

And for what? For it to look even more like California in four years? she said. She is considering moving to Tennessee, the Carolinas or Georgia. Democrats also notched key victories in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia, and they flipped both the Senate and the House in Washington.

Experts Question Migration Impact

Experts doubt that California transplants drove the Texas blue wave. Joshua Blank, research director of the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas at Austin, said many presume that those arriving from California must be much more liberal than the average Texan. But a significant share of the Californians transplanting to Texas tend to be moderate to conservative in their views, he said. Blank thinks many were primarily motivated by housing costs, with politics secondary.

About 100,000 people made the move from California to Texas in 2022 alone, and about 60,000 more people moved from California to Texas than the other way that year. Many were looking not just for a lower cost of living but also for a state that reflected their conservative political outlook. A Public Policy Institute of California analysis found that those who leave the state often go to states that share their political beliefs.

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Californians leaving for Republican states are much more likely to be Republican than Democratic, compared to Californians as a whole, while those leaving for Democratic states are more likely to be Democratic than Republican, the PPIC wrote. A Times analysis of U-Haul data shows that young Los Angeles residents are more often leaving for other California cities than older Angelenos, who are more likely to leave the state. Bailey moved from El Segundo to a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb in 2017.

She and her husband built a home for $750,000, while a tiny fixer upper in El Segundo would have cost upward of $1 million. The couple quickly figured out that they could capitalize on the niche in the real estate market for California migrants to Texas. Bailey's husband, who was previously employed by the UCLA medical system, would not even talk about his politics because he was afraid of losing his job, she said.

One couple told their story on Bailey's website, saying they sold their two-bedroom, one-bathroom house in Orange County and moved into a five-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Texas. Our enthusiasm for Texas is real, our abundance is overflowing, and we are grateful, y'all, the couple said. The Gomez family, also cited by Bailey as a success story, said they chose to leave California after the pandemic crippled their business and put them within an inch of total financial ruin.

One visit to the Lone Star State was enough for them to pack up and leave. If you are on the fence, this is your sign. Take the leap. The weight has lifted and we are beyond blessed to be in Texas, they wrote at the time.

Texas Politics and Economic Concerns

Pundits have cited many theories for the surprising Democratic results in Texas, including anger over the Iran war, high gas prices, Trump fatigue and data centers. Talarico's win conquered the state for Democrats after incumbent Sen. John Cornyn was primaried by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. California continues to see companies large and small move to Texas and other states, citing taxes, high costs and regulations, raising questions about whether the state's $4.25-trillion economy is really in trouble.

Blank said Californians who moved to Texas and now regret it do not have to move back. They don't have to move back, he said. And if they do, I'm gonna tell them they're silly. It's not a good way to make decisions.