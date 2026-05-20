Drought-stricken Wheat Fields Produce Smallest Crop Since 1972

The U.S. Department of Agriculture predicts that the 2026 wheat crop will be the smallest since 1972, with only 1.56 billion bushels expected, down 21% from the previous year. Kansas, one of the top overall producers of wheat in the U.S., is particularly affected with 58% of the crop rated as 'poor' or 'very poor.' Climate change is exacerbating the challenges faced by farmers in producing crops.

Orville Williams has had a healthy wheat crop on his 2,600-acre farm in Montezuma, Kansas, every year since he was a teenager. But this season feels different with sharp drops in production.

Crop estimates underscore just how bad the situation is. Growers will see their smallest wheat crop in terms of production since 1972, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture; 1.56 billion bushels this year, down 21% from 2025. Only in five of the past 40 years has Kansas' wheat crop been in such a bad state, an analysis of USDA data shows, with 58% of the crop rated as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ as of May 17.

Climate change, caused by the burning of gas, oil and coal, has made farming a number of crops increasingly challenging over the years, and wheat is no exception. Several wheat farmers described worsening extremes this year, including the spreading wheat streak mosaic virus and barley yellow dwarf virus, which impact the potential of the crop





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