Drought-hit wheat crop, Kansas' smallest in decades, signals tough conditions for growers and prices

Kansas wheat producers face their smallest crop in decades amid a severe drought. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects the 2025 wheat production to be 1.56 billion bushels, a record low and the lowest since 1972. This situation cannot escape impacts on consumers as well.

Crop estimates underscore just how bad the situation is. Growers will see their smallest wheat crop in terms of production since 1972, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture; 1.56 billion bushels this year, down to 1.05 billion bushels in 2025.

That’s especially harmful to Kansas, one of the top overall producers of wheat in the U.S. Only in five of the past 40 years has Kansas’ wheat crop been in such a bad state, an analysis of USDA data shows, with 58% of the crop rated as ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ as of May 17. The last time the fields were in as bad a condition was during a severe drought in 2023





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wheat Crop Drought Kansas U.S. Department Of Agriculture 1.56 Billion Bushels 1.05 Billion Bushels 1972 2025 Severe Drought In 2023 U.S. News International Market Bread Prices Wheat Crop In The U.S. Top Overall Producers 1.56 Billion Tons 1.05 Billion Tons

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Three Kansas Players Who Should Benefit From Tyran Stokes’ TalentKansas freshman Tyran Stokes will elevate the performance of these three key Jayhawks when he arrives to campus.

Read more »

Kansas Judge Blocks State Law Banning Sex Change Drugs for MinorsA Kansas judge blocked a state law on Friday banning sex change drugs for minors.

Read more »

Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Will Have a Shocking Amount of Bridesmaids at Her WeddingKansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt will have her large inner circle by her side when she ties the knot with Derek Green

Read more »

Severe Crop Losses in Kansas Wheat Growers Alleviate UncertaintyThe 2026 wheat season has proven to be particularly challenging for Kansas wheat farmers, who are seeing smaller production levels compared to previous years. As a result of tough conditions and the spread of wheat streak mosaic and barley yellow dwarf viruses, many have had to file for crop insurance or consider other crops to reduce uncertainty.

Read more »